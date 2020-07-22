Despite the COVID-19 pandemic school supplies are still a necessity, whether schools are meeting online or in person. As a way to help out students and teachers in our community the La Vergne Police and Fire Departments will be holding a School Supply and Backpack Drive to collect school supplies that can be handed out to schools.

“We do this every year but this year is more important than ever because of the pandemic and the stress it has put on families across our city,” says Chief Mike Walker. “We’re proud of our community and know that those who can help will answer the call and help those in need.”

The National Retail Federation predicts the Coronavirus could push Back-to-School spending to a record level as more families are preparing for at-home learning. Parents reportedly plan on spending an average of $789.49 per family, topping last year’s record. Spending is expected to reach $33.9 billion, breaking the record set in 2012.

The police and fire department will be accepting donation through September 1. All donations can be dropped off at the La Vergne Police Department (5093 Murfreesboro Road), Fire Administration (283 Old Nashville Highway), Fire Station 1 (169 Stones River Road) Fire Station 2 (609 Waldron Road), or Fire Station 3 (301 Bill Stewart Boulevard).

The departments are accepting new backpacks, pencils, pens, permanent markers, highlighters, glue sticks, tissues and paper towels, crayons, colored pencils, rulers, hand sanitizer, Lysol wipes, pocket folders, notebooks, and paper.

Fire Chief Ronny Beasley says he’s excited to see what the community will do to support each other. “I know that times are tough right now but we all need to do our part to help our kids succeed this upcoming school year.”

There will be two separate tax free weekends this year. The first is scheduled for July 31 through August 2 and includes eligible items like clothing and school supplies that costs less than $100 each and computers priced under $1,500. The second tax free weekend is August 7 through 9 and focuses on restaurant sales. A list of eligible and exempt items is available on TN.gov.

Once collected donations will be handed out to La Vergne schools to distribute to their teachers. For questions, contact Sgt. Sheree Robertson at [email protected].