La Vergne Moves to New Online Portal for Public Records Requests

To make records requests easier for both requestors and city staff, while improving transparency, the City of La Vergne has moved all public records requests to a new online portal called JustFOIA.

Tennessee residents now have the convenient option of submitting open records requests through the online forms, All Records and Police Records.

“This new program will streamline the open records process while making our government operations more transparent,” says City Administrator Bruce Richardson. “I’m also excited for what this will do for staff who work to complete those records requests, improving our request tracking and response rates.”

The new portal has been live since late-November 2023 and is available on the website or at https://bit.ly/48izusP.