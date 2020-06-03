In lieu of opening the La Vergne Public Library, staff began offering curbside pickup for patrons beginning June 1.

Patrons may reserve books by using the online catalog (catalog.lavergnetn.gov) or by calling the library at (615) 793-7303 and pressing 2 for the circulation desk. Five items may be reserved per library card, this includes books, DVDs and CDs. Staff will contact the holder of the library card via telephone when the items are ready for pickup. Once at the Library, patrons will call the library and let someone at the circulation desk know they are there to pick up a reservation. Staff will take a bag of the checked out items to the patron while wearing a mask and gloves.

All returned items will be placed in the outside book drop. Staff will not accept returns during the curbside service. Fines are not being collected at this time but staff asks all items be returned within two weeks so they are available for other patrons.

For any questions please contact the La Vergne Public Library at (615) 793-7303.

Learn more about curbside pickup here.