La Vergne Fire Station 41 Grand Opening Scheduled for August 20

The new La Vergne Fire Rescue Department Station 41 is ready for its grand debut.

The grand opening, scheduled for Tuesday, August 20, will be at 10:00 a.m. at the site on Old Nashville Highway. Overflow parking will be at the La Vergne Church of Christ, 244 Old Nashville Highway, and a shuttle will be available. Parking at the station will be limited. The station provides better training facilities, new administrative offices, a 120-person classroom that can also serve as an emergency operations center, and four pull-through bays for seven emergency response vehicles.

“This station is a great milestone for the City of La Vergne,” says Fire Chief Ronny Beasley. “A lot of time, energy, and a great deal of thought has gone into not only the design of the building itself, but how we can utilize this structure to best serve both the needs of La Vergne and the needs of our firefighters. I am extremely proud of this moment in the City’s history, and can’t wait to unveil it to the community.”

In addition to the grand opening ceremony, the fire department will have a ceremonial “push-in” ceremony for the department’s newest E-One pumper. Guided tours of the new facility will be available after the grand opening and push-in ceremony.

The new station has been named for former Fire Chief Richard “Ricky” McCormick, who passed away in August of 2018. Chief McCormick served as the first fire chief after the private department was purchased by the city. During his time as chief, McCormick strongly advocated for a new station that would better serve the needs of the La Vergne community.

“It was a unanimous decision by the Board of Mayor and Aldermen to name the new station after Chief McCormick,” says Mayor Jason Cole. “Ricky was not only a dear friend to many in the community, but was integral in the early growth of our department and setting the tone for years to come as we continued to grow and serve La Vergne.”

The total project cost is approximately $12 million, which spans more than 28,000 sq. ft. The construction bid was awarded to Romach General Contractors. The building was designed by John Trail with Johnson + Bailey Architects.

The construction process began in November 2022 with a groundbreaking ceremony after the city demolished the old civic auditorium, which served for several years as the fire administration offices. The new station will replace the old station 41 on Stones River Road, which was the original fire station that served the La Vergne community.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email