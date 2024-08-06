Jimmy John’s Unveils New Value Meal

Today, Jimmy John’s® is introducing its newest menu offering, the ‘$10 Total Package Meal,’ a value meal that delivers Jimmy John’s signature quality in a wallet-friendly package. This customizable new meal is designed to deliver great dollar value without compromising on quality ingredients or quantity of food, truly making it the total package.

The ‘$10 Total Package Meal’ lives up to its name, offering guests the opportunity to customize their order with an assortment of Jimmy John’s full-sized signature items, including:

One eight-inch Original sandwich of the guest’s choice, each crafted with Jimmy John’s signature fresh-baked bread and premium ingredients

A bag of kettle cooked Jimmy Chips, allowing guests can pick from a variety of flavors to perfectly pair with their sandwich

Choice of dessert, including Jimmy John’s giant delicious cookies and mouthwatering brownies

A refreshing regular-sized fountain drink

The ‘$10 Total Package Meal’ will be available at participating Jimmy John’s locations nationwide for a limited time, beginning today, August 5.

For more information about ‘The $10 Total Package Meal’ and to find a Jimmy John’s location near you, visit www.JimmyJohns.com.

Source: Inspire

