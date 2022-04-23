One man faces aggravated arson charges after a fire investigation conducted by the La Vergne Fire Rescue Department. Raul Alejandro Canaca was arrested for aggravated arson and harassment and is being held on bond at the Rutherford County Detention Center.

“Our fire marshal’s office does an excellent job investigating our fires,” says Fire Chief Ronny Beasley. “We want our citizens to know that we take arson very seriously and we will find those responsible and charge them to the fullest extent in order to support our victims.”

The La Vergne Police Department crime suppression unit was able to track down Canaca and take him into custody. “It is a wonderful thing to have such a great working relationship with our police officers,” says Fire Marshal Curtis Brinkley, who was the lead investigator in the arson case. “They are always willing to help when we need them. The additional support from their criminal investigations unit is a great asset for us, especially when we need the extra resources and personnel.”

LFRD was called to the triplex on Barnett Street on April 14 at 2:30 a.m. Crews were able to put out the fire quickly and no injuries were reported.