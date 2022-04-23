Photo from Spinners Record Shop Facebook

Record Store Day is today, Saturday, April 23rd.

This holiday has been celebrated since 2007 when people come together to recognize the culture of locally owned record shops across the nation. There are still plenty of stores that keep the culture alive around Middle Tennessee.

Photo from Variety Record Shop Facebook

1Variety Records

24 Public Square, Columbia, TN 38401

http://www.varietyrecords.com/

https://www.facebook.com/VarietyRecordShop/

The funky and historic Variety Record Shop is your hometown Record Store.

Photo from Spinners Record Shop Facebook

2Spinners Record Shop

2001 Campbell Station Pkwy a3, Spring Hill, TN 37174

http://www.spinnersspringhill.com/

https://www.facebook.com/spinnersrecordshop

https://www.instagram.com/spinnersrecordshop/

Vinyl record and media shop in Spring Hill, TN. We buy and sell vinyl records! Great selection of rare and hard-to-find records!

Photo from Luna Record Shop Facebook

3Luna Record Shop

230 Franklin Rd #12d, Franklin, TN 37064

https://lunarecordshop.com/

https://www.facebook.com/lunarecordshop

https://www.instagram.com/lunarecordshop/

Two sisters brought the joy of flipping through vinyl to our hometown, located in the Factory at Franklin in Franklin, TN. All of our used vinyl is cleaned on a professional VPI cleaning machine, play-graded, and then packaged in a resealable sleeve to protect the sleeve and the wax. Fresh used arrivals go out daily and New vinyl comes in once or twice a week. We also take care of any special order requests as well.

Brenna Gentry // Calvert Gentry McMahan

co-owners/curators

4Carpe Diem

212 S Margin St, Franklin, TN 37064

http://www.carpediem212.com/contact/

https://www.instagram.com/carpediem_212/

We are Franklin’s first record store, located in historic downtown. Our doos have been open for 4 years and are run by the same owner as Kimbro’s Pickin’ Parlor next door. We strive to bring old vinyl, new life, and keep the good vibes going. Music is the most powerful form of communication and we want to keep the conversation going. Carpe diem is music and art’s love child! We specialize in vintage vinyl, but amongst the bins are antique oddities, vintage clothing, fine art, vintage cameras, record players, and far beyond. We are and sell between 200-500 records a week in order to keep your collections growing. 

Photo from Studio 931 Facebook

5Studio 931

108 W 7th St, Columbia, TN 38401

https://studio931.business.site/?utm_source=gmb&utm_medium=referral

https://www.facebook.com/studio931/

Vinyl records, unique items, vintage to modern, and one of a kind. We find and sell unusual and unique items for your home. Art Work, Mid Century Modern, Antique, Farm House, and more. We are on the Third Floor of Bleu32 Vintage Marketplace in Columbia TN.

Photo from Alison’s Record Shop Facebook

6Alison’s Record Shop

994A Davidson Dr, Nashville, TN 37205

https://www.alisonsrecordshop.com/

https://www.facebook.com/alisonsrecordshop/

Experience music in a whole new way when you purchase a vinyl record from Alison’s Record Shop in Nashville, TN. Along with the beautiful, rich sound that comes from listening to an LP on a turntable, you’ll love the laid-back environment and friendly service at our family-owned record store. We’re always adding to our selection, so stop by often to check out the latest records we have in stock. Record Shop for a truly unique musical experience.

Photo from The Groove Nashville Facebook

7The Groove

1103 Calvin Ave, Nashville, TN 37206

https://shop.thegroovenashville.com/

https://www.facebook.com/TheGrooveNashville

An East Nashville fixture, since 2007. We carry an assortment of new and used vinyl, CDs, and cassettes. Crate diver approved. We are proud to be a part of the East Nashville community for over a decade! We’ve loved creating an environment where all are welcome and music is for everyone.  We strive to be a part of and give back to this great neighborhood so stop by for a visit. Keep an eye out for events too, they’re free and always fun. Come dig through the crates and see what vinyl awaits! We have new and used vinyl, CDs and cassettes.

Photo from Ernest Tubb Record Shop Facebook

8Ernest Tubb Record Shop

417 Broadway, Nashville, TN 37203

https://ernesttubb.com/

https://www.facebook.com/ernesttubbrecordshops/

Providing Country, Bluegrass & Gospel music products for over 73 years. Specializing in hard-to-find CDs, DVDs, Books, Songbooks, and Vinyl/Lp’s. The Midnite Jamboree is BROADCAST every Saturday night at Midnight on-air castle of the south WSM 650 AM.

Photo from The Great Escape Facebook

9The Great Escape

810 NW Broad St #202, Murfreesboro, TN 37129

5400 Charlotte Ave, Nashville, TN 37209

105 Gallatin Pike N, Madison, TN 37115

https://thegreatescapeonline.com/

https://www.facebook.com/thegreatescapenashville

https://www.instagram.com/thegreatescapemurfreesboro

Records-Comic Books-Games-Movies-CDs-Toys-Collectibles-Stereo Equipment & More

WE BUY & SELL! A HUGE selection of USED & NEW DVDs, CDs, Video Games, Comic Books, Records, Toys, Role Playing Games & CCG Cards, VHS, Posters, Books, Music, Movies & Sports Memorabilia, and more! BUY-SELL-TRADE

Photo from Phonoluxe Records Music & Movies Facebook

10Phonoluxe Records Music

2609 Nolensville Pike, Nashville, TN 37211

https://www.facebook.com/phonoluxerecords

Buy and Sell RECORDS, CDs, CASSETTES, POSTERS, MOVIES & MUSIC MEMORABILIA. Most everything music-related. We sell LPs and a vast amount of CDs, ranging from the mainstream catalogs to the very esoteric. Great selection of Blues, Jazz, Country, and Folk as well as Rock and R&B. We’re always looking to buy collections – Vinyl, CDs and Movies.

Photo from Third Man Records Facebook

11Third Man Records

623 7th Ave S, Nashville, TN 37203

https://www.thirdmanrecords.com/

https://www.facebook.com/ThirdManRecords/

http://www.instagram.com/thirdmanrecords

Third Man Records was launched by Jack White in Detroit, MI in 2001, and in 2009 opened its current Nashville, TN location, which houses a record store, novelties lounge (featuring the Third Man Record Booth), label offices, and distribution center, photo studio, and the world’s only live venue with direct-to-acetate recording capabilities. Third Man is an innovator in the world of vinyl records and a boundary pusher in the world of recorded music, aiming to bring tangibility and spontaneity back into the record business and issue releases that leave no doubt in the minds of listeners that music is indeed sacred.

Photo from Grimey’s New & Preloved Music Facebook

12Grimey’s New & Preloved Music

1060 East Trinity Lane, Nashville, TN 37216

https://www.grimeys.com/

https://www.facebook.com/GrimeysRecords/

http://www.instagram.com/grimeys

We are Nashville’s premier independent record store. We stock new & preloved CDs, LPs, and DVDs. We have awesome free in-store performances and so much more

Photo from Century 21 Facebook

13Century 21 Music & More

125 Lasseter Dr, Murfreesboro, TN 37130

https://www.century21musicandmore.com/

https://www.facebook.com/century21musicandmore

http://www.instagram.com/century21musicandmore

Murfreesboro’s coolest vinyl and smoke shop! Records, CDs, tapes, & glass. We also carry clothing, jewelry, incense, herbal cleansers, and locally made items. Serving you since 1974!

Photo from Vinyl Tap Nashville Facebook

14Vinyl Tap

2038 Greenwood Ave, Nashville, TN 37206

http://www.vinyltapnashville.com/

https://www.facebook.com/vinyltapnashville

http://www.instagram.com/vinyltapnashville

Vinyl Tap is a neighborhood bar and record store in East Nashville, TN. We have thousands of Records for you to browse. For the time being, we have a great local or regional craft beer to go. Chill music-centric watering hole with craft brews, updated bar fare & vinyl records for sale.

Stock image

15Disk Go Joe’s

211A N Main St, Goodlettsville, TN 37072

https://disk-go-joes.business.site/

USED RECORDS, JEWELRY, ART, AND MORE! Excellent selection of used vinyl and music memorabilia. 50-100 new records are added each week!  The store also features locally custom-made jewelry and music-related art.  Stop by to demo a custom cigar box guitar!

Photo from Elevator Vinyl Facebook

16Elevator Vinyl

115 Sanders Ferry Rd, Hendersonville, TN 37075

https://www.facebook.com/elevatorvinyltn

We are Hendersonville’s only record store! You can always order from our online store, too! Stop by & check out all the best vinyl treasures for your listening pleasure!

