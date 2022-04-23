7 The Groove

1103 Calvin Ave, Nashville, TN 37206

https://shop.thegroovenashville.com/

https://www.facebook.com/TheGrooveNashville

An East Nashville fixture, since 2007. We carry an assortment of new and used vinyl, CDs, and cassettes. Crate diver approved. We are proud to be a part of the East Nashville community for over a decade! We’ve loved creating an environment where all are welcome and music is for everyone. We strive to be a part of and give back to this great neighborhood so stop by for a visit. Keep an eye out for events too, they’re free and always fun. Come dig through the crates and see what vinyl awaits! We have new and used vinyl, CDs and cassettes.