La Vergne Courtesy Tax Bills Sent Out October 1

The 2020 property tax bills are ready for La Vergne residents. Courtesy tax bills are sent out on October 1. There are several programs available for older residents who need assistance, including a property tax relief program and senior tax freeze.

The tax rate is currently $0.71 per $100 of assessed value. The rate was set by the Board of Mayor and Aldermen when they approved this year’s budget in June. Assessment rates for residential properties are 25% of the appraised value, 40% of the appraised value for commercial properties and 30% of the declared value for personal properties.

Property taxes are due by March 1, 2021. Taxes paid after that date will be charged 1.5% interest each month they are due.

There are several ways to pay property taxes. Debit/credit, cash, check or money order can be dropped off at City Hall, 5093 Murfreesboro Road. Online payments can be made with debit or credit card at www.lavergnetn.gov/239/Tax-Department. Checks and money orders may be left in the City Hall drop box to the left of City Hall’s back entrance.

For questions or assistance contact Tax Specialist Becci Steed at (615) 287-8676 or email [email protected]

Property Tax Relief Program

Some residents may qualify for the 2020 Property Tax Relief Program. Applicants must be 65 years old by December 31, 2020 and have a maximum income of $30,700 for the applicant, spouse and all owners of the property in 2019.

Disabled Veterans and widow(er)s of disabled veterans may also apply. Applicants may stop by City Hall’s tax department to apply. For more information on whether you qualify for the relief program visit www.lavergnetn.gov/481/Tax-Relief.

Senior Tax Freeze

A tax freeze is also available to La Vergne’s senior residents for their 2020 property taxes. The Tax Freeze program offered through Rutherford County allows qualified homeowners over the age of 65 to “freeze” the tax amount on their property the year they qualify. Applicants must be 65 or older on or before December 31, 2020 to be eligible and the income limit for the applicant, spouse and all others on the deed cannot exceed $43,640 for 2019.

All tax freeze applications must be submitted through the Rutherford County Trustee’s Office. For questions call (615) 898-7705. All applications must be submitted before April 5, 2021 to qualify for the 2020 tax freeze.