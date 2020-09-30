October is typically a busy month for downtown Murfreesboro with JazzFest and Trick-or-Treat on the Square. Unfortunately, both events have been canceled.

JazzFest was originally scheduled for Oct 3. “Thousands of people attend this annual event, and Main Street determined it was not feasible to have JazzFest downtown where social distancing couldn’t be guaranteed for a large group centered around musical performances on one stage.”

The Rutherford County Government and Main Street Murfreesboro also made a joint decision to cancel this year’s Trick-or-Treat on the Square, originally scheduled for Friday, October 30, out of an abundance of caution.

“Though it was a difficult decision to make, we know it was the most responsible decision given the current health situation. The well-being of our citizens remains top priority as we navigate these unusual times,” explained Main Street Director Sarah Callender.

The many small business owners who would be exposed to thousands of individuals during the three-hour trick or treating event have also taken a big hit financially this year. In the past, they have each spent up to $1,000 on candy for the children who come downtown. This year, we want to give back to our small businesses.

“If you normally bring your family to this annual event, please consider coming downtown the month of October and shopping at one of the small businesses instead. Let us give back to our small business owners as a thank you for all they give to our community,” stated Callender.

In addition to the annual trick or treat event, JazzFest was also canceled. While these twos two traditional October events were canceled, two new activities have been added this month.

“Scarecrows Downtown” will be popping up the first week of October and remain on display through November 1. Over 30 community partners are showing off their artistic talents by creating family-friendly scarecrows, using recycled materials. Main Street invites the community to take a stroll around downtown and find all the scarecrows that will be displayed outside downtown businesses. For a complete map of where the scarecrows are located go to www.mainstreetmurfreesboro.org. Follow us on Facebook to participate in the scarecrow contest.

This year, the Saturday Market, organized by Main Street Murfreesboro, is extended five weeks through October 31 and will include local craft vendors for the first time. The market is open every Saturday from 8 a.m. until noon on the Historic Courthouse parking lot. Over 55 vendors will offer fresh produce, baked goods, jams and jellies, locally raised beef, pork, and chicken, and of course pumpkins and mums. Craft vendors are featuring jewelry, home décor, soaps, candles, and one-of-a-kind creations. Remember NO pets are allowed at the market, and please wear a mask when social distancing isn’t possible. Wear your costumes on October 31 and walk around the downtown! Stores are open to serve market customers every Saturday.

October marks the beginning of Main Street’s “Take the Pledge” campaign, which continues through December. Main Street urges our community to take a pledge to ‘spend local, eat local, enjoy local and support the local businesses that support you and your community,’ by committing to partake in one of these activities with a local small business once a week through the remaining months of 2020. Small businesses have taken a big hit during COVID-19 and some of them won’t make it through the remaining weeks if our community doesn’t make a choice to support local over on-line and big box retail.