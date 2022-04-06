The La Vergne Board of Mayor and Aldermen has approved an increase in pay for all city employees. This comes as a result of an employee compensation study being conducted by the city.

All city staff will receive at least a 10% increase in pay, including open positions, to raise the base pay and make city jobs more financially competitive with other cities. The raise will take effect immediately. These are not considered tenure, merit or cost of living raises.

“We were currently sitting in the 40th percentile when it came to job market comparison,” said City Administrator Bruce Richardson. “We wanted to create a more competitive environment so that when recruiting, our pay structure, combined with our great benefit package, helps set us apart from other cities.”

This structure increase is considered Phase 1 of the Employee Compensation Study. Phase 2 is an additional increase in July for the 2022-23 fiscal year. The Board of Mayor and Aldermen will discuss Phase 2 in more detail at the budget workshops. No decisions have been made at this time and any additional raises must be approved by the Board.

“Taking care of our employees has always been a top priority for me,” said Mayor Jason Cole. “They come to work every day and help make this city look its best and put its best foot forward. We need to make sure our pay accurately reflects the great work they do.”