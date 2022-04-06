Riverdale High School in Murfreesboro, TN, will host a St. Baldrick’s Foundation signature head-shaving event to raise funds for lifesaving childhood cancer research on Friday, April 8, 2022. With a goal of raising $50,000 nearly 50 participants have registered to shave their head or chop their locks to support the Foundation’s mission to fund the best research to find cures and better treatments for kids with cancer.

Shavees and Choppers include: Students, Faculty, Administrators, Alumni, Cancer Survivors, and Family Members ranging from age 6 – 70+. Every organization on Riverdale’s campus is involved from Student Council to Band to Cheerleaders to JROTC.

For more information, check out the event page: https://www.stbaldricks.org/events/WarriorsBattle2022

Why does Riverdale High host this event? When one of their own was diagnosed with neuroblastoma ten years ago, they started the “Brave the Shave” event to help find a cure. They have since continued the battle and established a cherished tradition among the school and community. They are a school comprised of 1,800+ students. Their own Warriors have been affected. Statistics show one in five children diagnosed with cancer in the U.S. will not survive. Those who do survive often suffer long-term effects from treatment too harsh for their developing bodies. As the largest private funder of childhood cancer research grants, St. Baldrick’s Foundation is leading the charge to take childhood back from cancer. We would love to have you come join us!

When: Friday, April 8, 2022

The event will start at 1:45 p.m.

Where: 802 Warrior Drive, Murfreesboro, TN 37128

Riverdale High School- Gymnasium