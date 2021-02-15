Due to inclement weather, local Kroger and Publix locations are closing early Monday, Feb 15.
Kroger
Kroger stores in Middle TN will close at 6pm Monday and reopen at 8am Tuesday, said a Kroger spokesperson.
Publix
The following Publix stores are closing at 5pm Monday and reopening at 8am Tuesday:
661 President Place, Smyrna
1640 Lee Victory Pkwy, Smyrna
3415 Memorial Blvd, Murfreesboro
4175 Franklin Rd, Murfreesboro
2650 New Salem Hwy, Murfreesboro
1731 S Rutherford Blvd, Suite S, Murfreesboro
Click here to see a map of all Publix stores closing early.