Due to inclement weather, local Kroger and Publix locations are closing early Monday, Feb 15.

Kroger

Kroger stores in Middle TN will close at 6pm Monday and reopen at 8am Tuesday, said a Kroger spokesperson.

Publix

The following Publix stores are closing at 5pm Monday and reopening at 8am Tuesday:

661 President Place, Smyrna

1640 Lee Victory Pkwy, Smyrna

3415 Memorial Blvd, Murfreesboro

4175 Franklin Rd, Murfreesboro

2650 New Salem Hwy, Murfreesboro

1731 S Rutherford Blvd, Suite S, Murfreesboro

Click here to see a map of all Publix stores closing early.