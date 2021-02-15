Due to weather, Murfreesboro City Hall and all city facilities will be closed Tuesday, Feb. 16. Essential services, including police and fire, water and sewer treatment will continue operating.

The Murfreesboro Street Department continues salting roads around the clock on State Highways and major roadways (Memorial Blvd., Old Fort Parkway, Medical Center Parkway, Veterans Parkway). Highly traveled secondary roads are also being treated. Citizens are encouraged to avoid travel, if possible. Motorists who absolutely must travel are encouraged to use caution and patience: Ice and Snow, Take It Slow. Dangerous weather conditions are expected to continue throughout the day and into tomorrow.

City and County Schools are closed tomorrow, Feb. 16.

Due to weather, Solid Waste will not pick-up garbage Tuesday, Feb. 16. Tuesday pick-up will move to Thursday, Feb. 18, Due to the President’s Day holiday, Monday garbage will move to Wednesday, Feb. 17. Thursday’s pick-up will move to Friday, Feb. 19 and Friday’s pickup will move to Saturday, Feb. 20.

Stay tuned for additional information on closings.