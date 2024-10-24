Jason Isbell Announces Four Night Residency at The Pinnacle

GRAMMY-Award winning musician and founder of Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, has announced a special run of solo shows kicking off on February 15th, 2025. The tour will make stops at iconic theaters in Chicago, New York City, Atlanta, Los Angeles, and a four night stint at The Pinnacle in Nashville in March. Tickets go on sale on Friday, October 25th. Find tickets here.

On October 4th, just ahead of his latest Ryman residency, Isbell released Live From The Ryman Vol. 2, a collection of recordings from four of the last six years of sold-out shows at Nashville’s legendary Ryman Auditorium. Earlier this year, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit’s 2023 album Weathervanes won two 2023 GRAMMY Awards for Best Americana Album and Best American Roots Song (“Cast Iron Skillet”).

Isbell first broke through in 2013 with the release of the now-considered-classic Southeastern. His next two albums, Something More Than Free (2015) and The Nashville Sound (2017), won GRAMMY Awards for Best Americana Album & Best American Roots Song. Isbell’s song “Maybe It’s Time” was central to the 2019 reboot of A Star Is Born.

