Kroger to Host National Prescription Drug Take Back this Weekend

Kroger Health, the healthcare division of The Kroger Co. and its family of pharmacies, with support from the Cardinal Health Foundation, announces the Drug Enforcement Administration’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day will occur on Saturday, Oct. 26. This twice-a-year event is a safe and convenient way to dispose of unused or expired prescription medications at participating Kroger Family of Pharmacies.

“National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is a signature event at Kroger stores in our communities, enabling not just our customers but those in surrounding communities to live healthier lives,” said Brenda Barnes, Division Health and Wellness leader. “Kroger Health and the Cardinal Health Foundation are continuing to work together to provide a safe opportunity to dispose of unused or expired prescription and nonprescription drugs.”

The National Center for Drug Abuse Statistics reports that approximately 16 million Americans over the age of 12 abuse prescription drugs in a year, and 11.9% of prescription drug abusers are addicted. Take back programs help people easily rid their homes of unneeded medications – those that are old, unwanted or expired – that can become a gateway to addiction.

“We are focused on improving equitable health outcomes in the communities where our employees live and work,” said Jessie Cannon, president of the Cardinal Health Foundation. “Joining forces with Kroger Health on National Prescription Drug Take Back Day offers people an outlet to properly dispose of unwanted medications and creates an opportunity to provide education about medication safety that can help support positive health outcomes.”

In the Nashville Division area, drug take back events are scheduled from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Local law enforcement officers will be on site to accept unused or expired pills, liquids, gels and patches outside stores (no medications will be accepted inside stores). *Acceptance of liquids, gels and patches may vary by location.

Kroger Nashville Division locations include:

510 Highway 76 East, White House, TN

2011 Nashville Pike, Gallatin, TN

1010 Glenbrook Way, Hendersonville, TN

1203 Murfreesboro Road, Suite 100, Franklin, TN

237 E. Main Street, Hendersonville, TN

845 Nashville Pike, Gallatin, TN

Kroger Health, with the support of the Cardinal Health Foundation, has hosted drug take back events across the U.S. since 2018. To date, they have collected nearly 171,000 pounds of unwanted medication for safe disposal and served more than 77,000 visitors during these events.

To view the complete list of drug take back events at Kroger Family of Pharmacies locations across the country, visit https://www.kroger.com/health/pharmacy/prescriptions/takeback.

