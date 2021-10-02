The Indian Hills 17u All-Stars of Murfreesboro won their age division – and the inaugural 17u All-Star Champion title – at the National Car Rental PGA Jr. League Regional at Kearney Hill Golf Links in Lexington, Ky., this weekend.

In the 17u division, the Louisville All-Stars of Kentucky seeded 1st following an 18-hole aggregate team total (best 2 of 3 scores) of 152; followed by the Indian Hills All-Stars with a 144; and finally the WindStone All-Stars with a 159. Sunday’s format for the 17u division was also a team aggregate stroke play, and Indian Hills captured the age division’s inaugural title with a 212. Louisville placed 2nd with a 225, and WindStone placed 3rd with a 234. As this is the first year for 17u All-Star players, their journey ends at the Regional level.

An Eastern Tennessee team from the 13u division has advanced to the National Car Rental PGA Jr. League Championship at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona, Oct. 7-10, which will be broadcast live on select ESPN networks. On Saturday, the Derby City All-Stars of Louisville led the field with an 18-hole aggregate team total (best 3 of 4 scores) of 199, followed by the Tri-Cities All-Stars of Tennessee with a 207; the ERCC/265 All-Stars of Shreveport, La., with a 219; and the Western KY All-Stars of Paducah with a 224. Derby City ultimately fell 5-7 to Tri-Cities in 9-hole match play today. Western KY defeated the Shreveport-based team 7.5-4.5 to secure 3rd place overall.