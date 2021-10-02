The Indian Hills 17u All-Stars of Murfreesboro won their age division – and the inaugural 17u All-Star Champion title – at the National Car Rental PGA Jr. League Regional at Kearney Hill Golf Links in Lexington, Ky., this weekend.

  • Full standings linked here and summary below
  • Team rosters with player hometowns and ages are linked here

  • Back (L to R): David Benefield; Captain Matt Walter, PGA; Preston Hall; Ethan Marcum
    Front (L to R): Emma Clonan; Noah Wilson; Sam Helton

In the 17u division, the Louisville All-Stars of Kentucky seeded 1st following an 18-hole aggregate team total (best 2 of 3 scores) of 152; followed by the Indian Hills All-Stars with a 144; and finally the WindStone All-Stars with a 159. Sunday’s format for the 17u division was also a team aggregate stroke play, and Indian Hills captured the age division’s inaugural title with a 212. Louisville placed 2nd with a 225, and WindStone placed 3rd with a 234. As this is the first year for 17u All-Star players, their journey ends at the Regional level.

An Eastern Tennessee team from the 13u division has advanced to the National Car Rental PGA Jr. League Championship at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona, Oct. 7-10, which will be broadcast live on select ESPN networks. On Saturday, the Derby City All-Stars of Louisville led the field with an 18-hole aggregate team total (best 3 of 4 scores) of 199, followed by the Tri-Cities All-Stars of Tennessee with a 207; the ERCC/265 All-Stars of Shreveport, La., with a 219; and the Western KY All-Stars of Paducah with a 224. Derby City ultimately fell 5-7 to Tri-Cities in 9-hole match play today. Western KY defeated the Shreveport-based team 7.5-4.5 to secure 3rd place overall.


Soltea
Improve Your Heart Health with All-Natural Soltea Daily Supplement – Click Now to Save 25% Off Your First Order
All-Natural Heart Health Supplement – Save 25% Now
CodeMonkey
Coding for kids! Introducing programming games for the next generation. Get your kids coding today.
Start with a free trial.
Grow Credit
Grow Credit is a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions while you build credit.
Start building your credit today!
Truebill
Lower your bills and stay on top of your financial life with Truebil, the app that helps you save every day.
Take control & start saving money!
Tally
Overcome your credit card debt with Tally. Consolidate and save money while you pay it down.
Get started with Tally today.
Brigit
Know your spending habits, anticipate overdrafts, and get up to $250. Only takes 2 minutes. No credit check.
Get your finances on track.
Gabi
The easiest way to compare and save on home and auto insurance. Match coverage, compare rates and save.
Find hundreds in savings now!
Acorns
Acorns helps you grow your money. Take control with all-in-one investment, retirement, checking and more.
Get a $5 bonus when you sign up.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here