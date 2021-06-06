In Case Y’all Missed It: 5 Top Stories of the Week

1What’s New to Streaming in June 2021
Streaming entertainment can be overwhelming with so many streaming services adding new shows and movies every week. Here is a list of new releases this June 2021 playing on Netflix, Amazon, Disney+, Hulu, and HBO Max. Read More.
2Victim Identified From Fatal Multi-vehicle Crash on Lebanon Pike
The 66-year old Murfreesboro man involved in a multi-vehicle crash on Lebanon Pike (Hwy 231) Tuesday, June 2, has been identified as Tibor Koritsanszky. Read More.
3Miranda Lambert’s Casa Rosa Bar Opens in Nashville
Miranda Lambert’s new bar Casa Rosa is now open on Broadway in downtown Nashville. Read More.
4Great Tennessee Air Show Road Closures
The Town of Smyrna is pleased to support the 50th Anniversary Great Tennessee Air Show. A comprehensive list of closures is listed here. Read More.
5Murfreesboro Police Searching for Suspect in Shooting, Car Fire Death
Detectives with the Murfreesboro Police Department Criminal Investigations Division are searching for the suspect(s) who shot a woman, causing her vehicle to wreck and burst into flames on Monday, May 31. Read More.