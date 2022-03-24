The price of a gallon of gas in the United States has nearly reached all-time highs. Since 2008 the highest recorded average price of gas was $4.11. Below you can read the average price of gas around the country and Tennessee. Data below from AAA and GasBuddy.

As of March 24, 2022

Average national price of regular: $4.23

Tennessee average price of regular: $4.02

Tennessee average price of diesel: $4.97

Williamson County: $4.26

Rutherford County: $4.01

Wilson County: $3.98

Davidson County: $4.09

Robertson County: $4.05

Dickson County: $3.95

Sumner County: $3.99

Maury County: $4.03

Cheatham County: $4.08

As of March 17, 2022

Average national price of regular: $4.28

Tennessee average price of regular: $4.07

Tennessee average price of diesel: $5.00

Williamson County: $4.28

Rutherford County: $4.08

Wilson County: $4.07

Davidson County: $4.12

Robertson County: $4.09

Dickson County: $4.05

Sumner County: $4.03

Maury County: $4.08

Cheatham County: $4.17

As of March 15, 2022

Average national price of regular: $4.31

Tennessee average price of regular: $4.10

Tennessee average price of diesel: $5.03

Williamson County: $4.29

Rutherford County: $4.09

Wilson County: $4.10

Davidson County: $4.14

Robertson County: $4.10

Dickson County: $4.08

Sumner County: $4.08

Maury County: $4.08

Cheatham County: $4.17

As of March 14, 2022