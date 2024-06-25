Health Inspections: Rutherford County Swimming Pools June 25, 2024

These are the public swimming pool health scores for June 18-25, 2024, in Rutherford County with their most recent inspection scores. Some locations may be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

Name Score Address Inspection Type Date Rockvale Meadows Kiddie Pool 100 2224 Salemwood Dr. Rockvale, TN 37153 Public Swimming Pools Follow-Up 6/24/2024 Rockvale Meadows Pool 100 2224 Salemwood Dr. Rockvale, TN 37153 Public Swimming Pools Follow-Up 6/24/2024 Baymont Inn & Suites Pool 100 2230 Armory Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Public Swimming Pools Follow-Up 6/21/2024 Camp YI Pool 100 599 Jones Mill Rd La Vergne, TN 37086 Public Swimming Pools Follow-Up 6/21/2024 Indian Hills Pool 100 Calumet Trace Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Public Swimming Pools Follow-Up 6/21/2024 Florence Commons Pool 94 8901 Florence Road. Smyrna, TN 37167 Public Swimming Pools Follow-Up 6/20/2024 Celebration Cove Pool 99 1923 Splash Place. Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Public Swimming Pools Follow-Up 6/20/2024 Bellwood Trace Apartment Pool 96 801 Naylor Ave Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Public Swimming Pools Follow-Up 6/20/2024 Comfort Suites Pool 98 226 Thompson Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Public Swimming Pools Follow-Up 6/20/2024 Cobalt Row Hot Tub 98 1955 Old Castle Rd Suite 100 Murfreesboro, TN 37127 Public Swimming Pools Follow-Up 6/20/2024 Breckenridge Pool 100 Breckenridge Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Public Swimming Pools Follow-Up 6/20/2024 Cross Creek at Murfreesboro Pool 98 490 Fortress BLVD Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Public Swimming Pools Follow-Up 6/20/2024 Richland Falls Apts Pool 100 526 Dill Lane Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Public Swimming Pools Follow-Up 6/20/2024 Woodmont Hoa Pool 100 5023 Bunker Ln Smyrna, TN 37167 Public Swimming Pools Follow-Up 6/18/2024 Haynes Manor II 100 415 W Northfield Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Public Swimming Pools Follow-Up 6/18/2024 Stones River Apartment Pool 98 205 Warrior Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Public Swimming Pools Routine 6/25/2024 Easton Place Apartment Pool 100 1709 Cason Lane Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Public Swimming Pools Routine 6/25/2024 Sheffield Park Pool 94 3504 Lantern LN Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Public Swimming Pools Routine 6/25/2024 Cason Estates Pool 92 1650 Cason Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Public Swimming Pools Routine 6/25/2024 Sheffield Park Kiddie Pool 96 3504 Lantern LN Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Public Swimming Pools Routine 6/25/2024 Magnolia Grove HOA Pool 96 4003 Hon Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37133 Public Swimming Pools Routine 6/25/2024 Select Inn Pool 96 2424 Church St. Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Public Swimming Pools Routine 6/25/2024 Century Autumn Wood Apts Pool 96 630 St. Andrews Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Public Swimming Pools Routine 6/25/2024 Westbury Farms Pool 98 2620 New Salem Hwy. Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Public Swimming Pools Routine 6/25/2024 Landmark Apts Hot Tub 96 2827 S Rutherford Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Public Swimming Pools Routine 6/24/2024 The Reserve at Harper's Point Pool 96 225 John Rice Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Public Swimming Pools Routine 6/24/2024 Carlton Landing Pool 86 6134 Gladstone Avenue Rockvale, TN 37153 Public Swimming Pools Routine 6/24/2024 The Preserve Main Pool 92 2315 N. Tennessee Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Public Swimming Pools Routine 6/24/2024 Holiday Inn Express & Suite Pool 96 2565 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167 Public Swimming Pools Routine 6/24/2024 The Preserve Small Pool 94 2315 N. Tennessee Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Public Swimming Pools Routine 6/24/2024 Holiday Inn Express & Suites Spa 90 2565 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167 Public Swimming Pools Routine 6/24/2024 Grand Oak at Town Park Pool 100 110 Town Park Dr Smyrna, TN 37167 Public Swimming Pools Routine 6/24/2024 The Dutton Apartments Pool 88 1345 Wenlon Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Public Swimming Pools Routine 6/24/2024 Landmark Apartment Pool 92 2827 S Rutherford Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Public Swimming Pools Routine 6/24/2024 Ashwood Cove Pool 97 1211 Hazelwood St. Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Public Swimming Pools Routine 6/24/2024 Rutherford Park Apts Pool 90 554 Agripark Drive Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Public Swimming Pools Routine 6/24/2024 Ashton Creek Farms Apartments 98 14531 Old Nashville Hwy Smyrna, TN 37167 Public Swimming Pools Routine 6/24/2024 Courtyard by Marriott Outdoor Pool 94 411 Potomac Pl Smyrna , TN 37167 Public Swimming Pools Routine 6/24/2024 Fairway Meadows Townhomes Pool 98 93 Weakley Ln. Smyrna, TN 37167 Public Swimming Pools Routine 6/24/2024 Sterling at Stonecrest Pool 92 400 Great Circle Smyrna, TN 37167 Public Swimming Pools Routine 6/24/2024 Vintage Stonetrace Pool 98 4000 White Birch Avenue Smyrna , TN 37167 Public Swimming Pools Routine 6/24/2024 Rutherford Woodlands Apt. Pool 96 1310 Rutherford Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Public Swimming Pools Routine 6/24/2024 Carlton Landing Kiddie Pool 92 6134 Gladstone Avenue Rockvale, TN 37153 Public Swimming Pools Routine 6/24/2024 Riverdale High School Pool 99 Warrior Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Public Swimming Pools Routine 6/24/2024 Ashwood Cove Pool 2 98 1606 Tennessee Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Public Swimming Pools Routine 6/24/2024 Indian Hills Kiddie Pool 98 Calumet Trce Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Public Swimming Pools Routine 6/21/2024 Bill Rice Ranch Pool 100 627 Bill Rice Ranch Rd. Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Public Swimming Pools Routine 6/18/2024 Three Rivers HOA Pool 91 2719 Cason Lane Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Public Swimming Pools Routine 6/18/2024 Quality Inn Pool 100 2135 South Church ST Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Public Swimming Pools Routine 6/18/2024

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

