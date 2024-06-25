Health Inspections: Rutherford County Swimming Pools June 25, 2024

These are the public swimming pool health scores for June 18-25, 2024, in Rutherford County with their most recent inspection scores. Some locations may be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

NameScoreAddressInspection TypeDate
Rockvale Meadows Kiddie Pool1002224 Salemwood Dr. Rockvale, TN 37153Public Swimming Pools Follow-Up6/24/2024
Rockvale Meadows Pool1002224 Salemwood Dr. Rockvale, TN 37153Public Swimming Pools Follow-Up6/24/2024
Baymont Inn & Suites Pool1002230 Armory Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37129Public Swimming Pools Follow-Up6/21/2024
Camp YI Pool100599 Jones Mill Rd La Vergne, TN 37086Public Swimming Pools Follow-Up6/21/2024
Indian Hills Pool100Calumet Trace Murfreesboro, TN 37130Public Swimming Pools Follow-Up6/21/2024
Florence Commons Pool948901 Florence Road. Smyrna, TN 37167Public Swimming Pools Follow-Up6/20/2024
Celebration Cove Pool991923 Splash Place. Murfreesboro, TN 37130Public Swimming Pools Follow-Up6/20/2024
Bellwood Trace Apartment Pool96801 Naylor Ave Murfreesboro, TN 37130Public Swimming Pools Follow-Up6/20/2024
Comfort Suites Pool98226 Thompson Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37129Public Swimming Pools Follow-Up6/20/2024
Cobalt Row Hot Tub981955 Old Castle Rd Suite 100 Murfreesboro, TN 37127Public Swimming Pools Follow-Up6/20/2024
Breckenridge Pool100Breckenridge Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37129Public Swimming Pools Follow-Up6/20/2024
Cross Creek at Murfreesboro Pool98490 Fortress BLVD Murfreesboro, TN 37128Public Swimming Pools Follow-Up6/20/2024
Richland Falls Apts Pool100526 Dill Lane Murfreesboro, TN 37130Public Swimming Pools Follow-Up6/20/2024
Woodmont Hoa Pool1005023 Bunker Ln Smyrna, TN 37167Public Swimming Pools Follow-Up6/18/2024
Haynes Manor II100415 W Northfield Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129Public Swimming Pools Follow-Up6/18/2024
Stones River Apartment Pool98205 Warrior Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37130Public Swimming Pools Routine6/25/2024
Easton Place Apartment Pool1001709 Cason Lane Murfreesboro, TN 37128Public Swimming Pools Routine6/25/2024
Sheffield Park Pool943504 Lantern LN Murfreesboro, TN 37128Public Swimming Pools Routine6/25/2024
Cason Estates Pool921650 Cason Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37128Public Swimming Pools Routine6/25/2024
Sheffield Park Kiddie Pool963504 Lantern LN Murfreesboro, TN 37128Public Swimming Pools Routine6/25/2024
Magnolia Grove HOA Pool964003 Hon Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37133Public Swimming Pools Routine6/25/2024
Select Inn Pool962424 Church St. Murfreesboro, TN 37128Public Swimming Pools Routine6/25/2024
Century Autumn Wood Apts Pool96630 St. Andrews Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37128Public Swimming Pools Routine6/25/2024
Westbury Farms Pool982620 New Salem Hwy. Murfreesboro, TN 37128Public Swimming Pools Routine6/25/2024
Landmark Apts Hot Tub962827 S Rutherford Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37130Public Swimming Pools Routine6/24/2024
The Reserve at Harper's Point Pool96225 John Rice Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129Public Swimming Pools Routine6/24/2024
Carlton Landing Pool866134 Gladstone Avenue Rockvale, TN 37153Public Swimming Pools Routine6/24/2024
The Preserve Main Pool922315 N. Tennessee Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37130Public Swimming Pools Routine6/24/2024
Holiday Inn Express & Suite Pool962565 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167Public Swimming Pools Routine6/24/2024
The Preserve Small Pool942315 N. Tennessee Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37130Public Swimming Pools Routine6/24/2024
Holiday Inn Express & Suites Spa902565 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167Public Swimming Pools Routine6/24/2024
Grand Oak at Town Park Pool100110 Town Park Dr Smyrna, TN 37167Public Swimming Pools Routine6/24/2024
The Dutton Apartments Pool881345 Wenlon Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37130Public Swimming Pools Routine6/24/2024
Landmark Apartment Pool922827 S Rutherford Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37130Public Swimming Pools Routine6/24/2024
Ashwood Cove Pool971211 Hazelwood St. Murfreesboro, TN 37130Public Swimming Pools Routine6/24/2024
Rutherford Park Apts Pool90554 Agripark Drive Murfreesboro, TN 37128Public Swimming Pools Routine6/24/2024
Ashton Creek Farms Apartments9814531 Old Nashville Hwy Smyrna, TN 37167Public Swimming Pools Routine6/24/2024
Courtyard by Marriott Outdoor Pool94411 Potomac Pl Smyrna , TN 37167Public Swimming Pools Routine6/24/2024
Fairway Meadows Townhomes Pool9893 Weakley Ln. Smyrna, TN 37167Public Swimming Pools Routine6/24/2024
Sterling at Stonecrest Pool92400 Great Circle Smyrna, TN 37167Public Swimming Pools Routine6/24/2024
Vintage Stonetrace Pool984000 White Birch Avenue Smyrna , TN 37167Public Swimming Pools Routine6/24/2024
Rutherford Woodlands Apt. Pool961310 Rutherford Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37130Public Swimming Pools Routine6/24/2024
Carlton Landing Kiddie Pool926134 Gladstone Avenue Rockvale, TN 37153Public Swimming Pools Routine6/24/2024
Riverdale High School Pool99Warrior Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37130Public Swimming Pools Routine6/24/2024
Ashwood Cove Pool 2981606 Tennessee Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37130Public Swimming Pools Routine6/24/2024
Indian Hills Kiddie Pool98Calumet Trce Murfreesboro, TN 37130Public Swimming Pools Routine6/21/2024
Bill Rice Ranch Pool100627 Bill Rice Ranch Rd. Murfreesboro, TN 37128Public Swimming Pools Routine6/18/2024
Three Rivers HOA Pool912719 Cason Lane Murfreesboro, TN 37128Public Swimming Pools Routine6/18/2024
Quality Inn Pool1002135 South Church ST Murfreesboro, TN 37130Public Swimming Pools Routine6/18/2024

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

