Health Inspections: Rutherford County June 25, 2024

These are the health scores for June 18-25, 2024, in Rutherford County with their most recent inspection scores. Some locations may be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!
|Name
|Score
|Address
|Inspection Type
|Date
|Ms Marian's Cafe
|99
|1513 E main st. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Inspection Follow-Up
|6/24/2024
|Southern Soul Cuisine
|95
|535 NW Broad St Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Inspection Follow-Up
|6/21/2024
|Roma Pizza
|95
|5150 Murfreesboro Rd STE-A La Vergne, TN 37086
|Food Service Inspection Follow-Up
|6/20/2024
|Mexichina
|96
|3000 W Nir Shreibman Blvd. La Vergne, TN 37086
|Food Service Inspection Follow-Up
|6/20/2024
|Primrose Restaurant
|99
|1650 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Inspection Follow-Up
|6/20/2024
|Embassy Suites Main Kitchen
|98
|1200 Conference Center Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Inspection Follow-Up
|6/18/2024
|Williamson Family Farm
|99
|3250 Wilkinson Pike Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Inspection Follow-Up
|6/18/2024
|Sonic Drivein 6461
|97
|1129 Fortress Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Food Service Inspection Routine
|6/24/2024
|Culvers Restaurant
|99
|2411 Medical Center Pkwy. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Inspection Routine
|6/24/2024
|Wasabi Steak House and Sushi Bar
|98
|2812 Old Fort Parkway Suite G Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Inspection Routine
|6/24/2024
|Wasabi Steak House and Sushi
|91
|2812 Old Fort Parkway Suite G Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Inspection Routine
|6/24/2024
|Southern Spoon #2 MT#741
|100
|1303 Plaza Dr Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Inspection Routine
|6/21/2024
|Sweet E Treats and Creations Mobile Food Est
|100
|662 Marble Dr La Vergne, TN 37086
|Food Service Inspection Routine
|6/21/2024
|Nuevo Leon Bros MT #1190
|98
|1132 Murfreesboro Pike Nashville, TN 37217
|Food Service Inspection Routine
|6/21/2024
|Primrose Bar
|100
|1650 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Inspection Routine
|6/20/2024
|Tacos El Rey by Raul Mobile FSE
|100
|919 S Baird Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Inspection Routine
|6/20/2024
|Kool Runnings Jamaican Cuisine
|97
|5238 Murfreesboro Rd La Vergne, TN 37086
|Food Service Inspection Routine
|6/20/2024
|Roma Pizza & Pasta/Lava Lounge
|100
|1621 Middle Tennessee Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Inspection Routine
|6/20/2024
|Hop Springs Catering Mobile
|100
|6790 John Bragg hwy Murfreesboro, TN 37127
|Food Service Inspection Routine
|6/20/2024
|Sami's Brick Oven Pizzeria
|90
|129 SE Broad St. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Inspection Routine
|6/20/2024
|Bill Rice Ranch Cowboy Town Snack Bar
|100
|627 Bill Rice Ranch Rd. Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Food Service Inspection Routine
|6/18/2024
|Bloomsbury Farm, LLC
|100
|9398 Del Thomas Road Smyrna, TN 37167
|Organized Campgrounds Inspection Follow-Up
|6/18/2024
|Rockvale Meadows Kiddie Pool
|100
|2224 Salemwood Dr. Rockvale, TN 37153
|Public Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|6/24/2024
|Rockvale Meadows Pool
|100
|2224 Salemwood Dr. Rockvale, TN 37153
|Public Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|6/24/2024
|Baymont Inn & Suites Pool
|100
|2230 Armory Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Public Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|6/21/2024
|Camp YI Pool
|100
|599 Jones Mill Rd La Vergne, TN 37086
|Public Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|6/21/2024
|Indian Hills Pool
|100
|Calumet Trace Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Public Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|6/21/2024
|Florence Commons Pool
|94
|8901 Florence Road. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Public Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|6/20/2024
|Celebration Cove Pool
|99
|1923 Splash Place. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Public Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|6/20/2024
|Bellwood Trace Apartment Pool
|96
|801 Naylor Ave Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Public Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|6/20/2024
|Comfort Suites Pool
|98
|226 Thompson Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Public Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|6/20/2024
|Cobalt Row Hot Tub
|98
|1955 Old Castle Rd Suite 100 Murfreesboro, TN 37127
|Public Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|6/20/2024
|Breckenridge Pool
|100
|Breckenridge Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Public Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|6/20/2024
|Cross Creek at Murfreesboro Pool
|98
|490 Fortress BLVD Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Public Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|6/20/2024
|Richland Falls Apts Pool
|100
|526 Dill Lane Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Public Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|6/20/2024
|Woodmont Hoa Pool
|100
|5023 Bunker Ln Smyrna, TN 37167
|Public Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|6/18/2024
|Haynes Manor II
|100
|415 W Northfield Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Public Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|6/18/2024
|Stones River Apartment Pool
|98
|205 Warrior Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Public Swimming Pools Routine
|6/25/2024
|Easton Place Apartment Pool
|100
|1709 Cason Lane Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Public Swimming Pools Routine
|6/25/2024
|Sheffield Park Pool
|94
|3504 Lantern LN Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Public Swimming Pools Routine
|6/25/2024
|Cason Estates Pool
|92
|1650 Cason Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Public Swimming Pools Routine
|6/25/2024
|Sheffield Park Kiddie Pool
|96
|3504 Lantern LN Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Public Swimming Pools Routine
|6/25/2024
|Magnolia Grove HOA Pool
|96
|4003 Hon Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37133
|Public Swimming Pools Routine
|6/25/2024
|Select Inn Pool
|96
|2424 Church St. Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Public Swimming Pools Routine
|6/25/2024
|Century Autumn Wood Apts Pool
|96
|630 St. Andrews Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Public Swimming Pools Routine
|6/25/2024
|Westbury Farms Pool
|98
|2620 New Salem Hwy. Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Public Swimming Pools Routine
|6/25/2024
|Landmark Apts Hot Tub
|96
|2827 S Rutherford Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Public Swimming Pools Routine
|6/24/2024
|The Reserve at Harper's Point Pool
|96
|225 John Rice Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Public Swimming Pools Routine
|6/24/2024
|Carlton Landing Pool
|86
|6134 Gladstone Avenue Rockvale, TN 37153
|Public Swimming Pools Routine
|6/24/2024
|The Preserve Main Pool
|92
|2315 N. Tennessee Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Public Swimming Pools Routine
|6/24/2024
|Holiday Inn Express & Suite Pool
|96
|2565 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Public Swimming Pools Routine
|6/24/2024
|The Preserve Small Pool
|94
|2315 N. Tennessee Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Public Swimming Pools Routine
|6/24/2024
|Holiday Inn Express & Suites Spa
|90
|2565 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Public Swimming Pools Routine
|6/24/2024
|Grand Oak at Town Park Pool
|100
|110 Town Park Dr Smyrna, TN 37167
|Public Swimming Pools Routine
|6/24/2024
|The Dutton Apartments Pool
|88
|1345 Wenlon Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Public Swimming Pools Routine
|6/24/2024
|Landmark Apartment Pool
|92
|2827 S Rutherford Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Public Swimming Pools Routine
|6/24/2024
|Ashwood Cove Pool
|97
|1211 Hazelwood St. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Public Swimming Pools Routine
|6/24/2024
|Rutherford Park Apts Pool
|90
|554 Agripark Drive Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Public Swimming Pools Routine
|6/24/2024
|Ashton Creek Farms Apartments
|98
|14531 Old Nashville Hwy Smyrna, TN 37167
|Public Swimming Pools Routine
|6/24/2024
|Courtyard by Marriott Outdoor Pool
|94
|411 Potomac Pl Smyrna , TN 37167
|Public Swimming Pools Routine
|6/24/2024
|Fairway Meadows Townhomes Pool
|98
|93 Weakley Ln. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Public Swimming Pools Routine
|6/24/2024
|Sterling at Stonecrest Pool
|92
|400 Great Circle Smyrna, TN 37167
|Public Swimming Pools Routine
|6/24/2024
|Vintage Stonetrace Pool
|98
|4000 White Birch Avenue Smyrna , TN 37167
|Public Swimming Pools Routine
|6/24/2024
|Rutherford Woodlands Apt. Pool
|96
|1310 Rutherford Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Public Swimming Pools Routine
|6/24/2024
|Carlton Landing Kiddie Pool
|92
|6134 Gladstone Avenue Rockvale, TN 37153
|Public Swimming Pools Routine
|6/24/2024
|Riverdale High School Pool
|99
|Warrior Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Public Swimming Pools Routine
|6/24/2024
|Ashwood Cove Pool 2
|98
|1606 Tennessee Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Public Swimming Pools Routine
|6/24/2024
|Indian Hills Kiddie Pool
|98
|Calumet Trce Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Public Swimming Pools Routine
|6/21/2024
|Bill Rice Ranch Pool
|100
|627 Bill Rice Ranch Rd. Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Public Swimming Pools Routine
|6/18/2024
|Three Rivers HOA Pool
|91
|2719 Cason Lane Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Public Swimming Pools Routine
|6/18/2024
|Quality Inn Pool
|100
|2135 South Church ST Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Public Swimming Pools Routine
|6/18/2024
|Brow & Beauty Tattoo Studio
|100
|1741 S Rutherford Blvd Suite P Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Tattoo Studios Inspection Routine
|6/21/2024
|Zenful Art Tattoo
|100
|218 N. Lowry St. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Tattoo Studios Inspection Routine
|6/18/2024
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.
