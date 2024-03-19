Health Inspections: Rutherford County March 19, 2024

These are the health scores for March 12-19, 2024, in Rutherford County with their most recent inspection scores. Some locations may be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

Inspections List
The Print Shop Restuarant Kitchen
1 N. Lowry St. Smyrna , TN 37167
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
March 18, 2024 | 98
Las Fiestas Mexican Restaurant
158 S. Main St. Eagleville, TN 37084
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
March 18, 2024 | 99
BJ's Restaurant Brewhouse
2455 Medical Center Parkway Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
March 18, 2024 | 99
McDonalds
2874 Medical Center Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
March 18, 2024 | 100
Sylvan Park Murfreesboro
1443 N.W. Broad Street Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
March 18, 2024 | 97
Red Bicycle
15 N. Lowry St Smyrna, TN 37167
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
March 18, 2024 | 99
Gyro Cafe
291 Sam Ridley Pkwy Smyrna, TN 37167
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
March 18, 2024 | 88
Jonathon's Grille
2911 Medical Center Parkway Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
March 18, 2024 | 98
Microtel Hotel
151 Chaffin Place Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Hotels Motels Inspection | Routine
March 18, 2024 | 70
BJ's Restaurant Brewhouse Bar
2455 Medical Center Parkway Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
March 18, 2024 | 100
The Learning Zone Berkshire FE
1706 Blackman Rd Murfreesboro, TN 37128
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
March 18, 2024 | 100
Red Rover Academy Food Service
15480 Hwy 99 Eagleville, TN 37060
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
March 18, 2024 | 100
The Learning Zone Berkshire CC
1706 Blackman Rd Murfreesboro, TN 37128
Child Care Facilities Inspection | Routine
March 18, 2024 | Pending
Ricks Bbq #2
212 Warrior Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37128
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
March 18, 2024 | 94
LIttle Caesars
211 S. Lowry St. Smyrna, TN 37167
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
March 18, 2024 | 76
Embassy Suites Pool
1200 Conference. Enter Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
March 15, 2024 | 98
Quality Inn & Suites Pool
110 ENTERPRISE BLVD. La Vergne, TN 37086
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
March 15, 2024 | 96
Lavergne High School Pool
250 Wolverine Trl La Vergne, TN 37086
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
March 15, 2024 | 94
Smyrna High School Pool
100 Bulldog Rd. Smyrna, TN 37167
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
March 15, 2024 | 98
Zenful Art Body Piercing Studio
218 N. Lowery St. Smyrna, TN 37167
Body Piercing Studios Inspection | Routine
March 15, 2024 | 100
Got Ink? #615
8204 Florence Rd Smyrna, TN 37167
Tattoo Studios Inspection | Routine
March 15, 2024 | 100
Black Moon Beauty Co.
630 Broadmor St; Ste 120 Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Tattoo Studios Inspection | Routine
March 15, 2024 | 100
Courtyard by Marriott Pool
1306 Greshampark Drive Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
March 15, 2024 | 96
Penn Station
1632 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129-2104
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
March 15, 2024 | 99
Courtyard by Marriott Bar
1306 Greshampark Drive Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
March 15, 2024 | 98
Burger Republic Four, LLC
1440 Medical Center PArkway Suite C Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
March 15, 2024 | 99
Bulldog Cafe
100 Bulldog Rd. Smyrna, TN 37167
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
March 15, 2024 | 100
Burger Republic Four Bar
1440 Medical Center Parkway Suite C Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
March 15, 2024 | 100
Zenful Art Tattoo
218 N. Lowry St. Smyrna, TN 37167
Tattoo Studios Inspection | Routine
March 15, 2024 | 100
Penn Station
3053 Medical Center Pkwy Suite C Murfreesboro, TN 37129-4186
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
March 15, 2024 | 97
Smyrna High School Food Service
100 Bulldog Dr. Smyrna, TN 37167
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
March 15, 2024 | 100
Bulldog Station
100 Bulldog Dr. Smyrna, TN 37167
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
March 15, 2024 | 100
Sleep Inn & Suites Pool
2689 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
March 14, 2024 | 98
Asuka Hibachi &Buffet
645 Presidents Place. Smyrna, TN 37167
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
March 14, 2024 | 80
Fairfield Inn & Suites Pool
810 Expo Dr Smyrna, TN 37167
Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
March 14, 2024 | 100
Waffle House #1913
315 Wolverine Trl. Smyrna, TN 37167
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
March 14, 2024 | 99
HAMPTON INN POOL SMYRNA NASHVILLE
2573 Highwood Blvd Smyrna, TN 37167
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
March 13, 2024 | 96
1540 Place Apartment Pool
1540 New Lascassas Pike Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
March 13, 2024 | 97
Red Bicycle
11 S. Public Square Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
March 13, 2024 | 97
Joanies
13 S. Public Square Murfreesboro, TN 37128
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
March 13, 2024 | 99
Smyrna West Alternative School Food Svc
12619 Old Nashville Highway Smyrna, TN 37167
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
March 13, 2024 | 100
Smyrna West Alternative School
12619 Old Nashville Hwy. Smyrna, TN 37167
School Buildings Inspection | Routine
March 13, 2024 | 100
Holiday Inn Express & Suites Spa
2565 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167
Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
March 13, 2024 | 96
La Pasita Mobile Truck
721 President Pl, Ste 300 Smyrna, TN 37167
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
March 13, 2024 | 100
Honey's Bie Thai & Sushi
1890 Almaville Rd Ste 100 Smyrna, TN 37167
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
March 13, 2024 | 95
Mi Camino Real
1890 Almaville Rd., STE 110 Smyrna, TN 37167
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
March 13, 2024 | 96
Hop Springs Catering
6790 John Bragg hwy Murfreesboro, TN 37127
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
March 13, 2024 | 100
Brasas Grill
2830 Middle Tennessee Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
March 13, 2024 | 96
R Kids R Small Wonders
2820 S. Church St. Murfreesboro, TN 37127
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
March 12, 2024 | 100
615 District
1950 S. Church St. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
March 12, 2024 | 94
Yoki Buffet 168 Inc
1145 NW Broad St Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
March 12, 2024 | 94
Waffle House #1051
2427 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37128
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
March 12, 2024 | 100
Boro Bagel
1520 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
March 12, 2024 | 99
Smart Touch Skin Solutions
567 Cason Lane Suite C Murfreesboro, TN 37128
Tattoo Studios Inspection | Routine
March 12, 2024 | 100
Northfield Elementary Food Service
550 Northfield Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
March 12, 2024 | 100
Jaymes Christian Academy
3150 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
March 12, 2024 | 98
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

