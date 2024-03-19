Health Inspections: Rutherford County March 19, 2024

These are the health scores for March 12-19, 2024, in Rutherford County with their most recent inspection scores. Some locations may be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!
|Inspections List
|The Print Shop Restuarant Kitchen
|1 N. Lowry St. Smyrna , TN 37167
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|March 18, 2024 | 98
|View
|Las Fiestas Mexican Restaurant
|158 S. Main St. Eagleville, TN 37084
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|March 18, 2024 | 99
|View
|BJ's Restaurant Brewhouse
|2455 Medical Center Parkway Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|March 18, 2024 | 99
|View
|McDonalds
|2874 Medical Center Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|March 18, 2024 | 100
|View
|Sylvan Park Murfreesboro
|1443 N.W. Broad Street Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|March 18, 2024 | 97
|View
|Red Bicycle
|15 N. Lowry St Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|March 18, 2024 | 99
|View
|Gyro Cafe
|291 Sam Ridley Pkwy Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|March 18, 2024 | 88
|View
|Jonathon's Grille
|2911 Medical Center Parkway Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|March 18, 2024 | 98
|View
|Microtel Hotel
|151 Chaffin Place Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Hotels Motels Inspection | Routine
|March 18, 2024 | 70
|View
|BJ's Restaurant Brewhouse Bar
|2455 Medical Center Parkway Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|March 18, 2024 | 100
|View
|The Learning Zone Berkshire FE
|1706 Blackman Rd Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|March 18, 2024 | 100
|View
|Red Rover Academy Food Service
|15480 Hwy 99 Eagleville, TN 37060
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|March 18, 2024 | 100
|View
|The Learning Zone Berkshire CC
|1706 Blackman Rd Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Child Care Facilities Inspection | Routine
|March 18, 2024 | Pending
|View
|Ricks Bbq #2
|212 Warrior Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|March 18, 2024 | 94
|View
|LIttle Caesars
|211 S. Lowry St. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|March 18, 2024 | 76
|View
|Courtyard by Marriott Bistro
|1306 Greshampark Drive Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|March 15, 2024 | 97
|View
|Embassy Suites Pool
|1200 Conference. Enter Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|March 15, 2024 | 98
|View
|Quality Inn & Suites Pool
|110 ENTERPRISE BLVD. La Vergne, TN 37086
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|March 15, 2024 | 96
|View
|Lavergne High School Pool
|250 Wolverine Trl La Vergne, TN 37086
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|March 15, 2024 | 94
|View
|Smyrna High School Pool
|100 Bulldog Rd. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|March 15, 2024 | 98
|View
|Zenful Art Body Piercing Studio
|218 N. Lowery St. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Body Piercing Studios Inspection | Routine
|March 15, 2024 | 100
|View
|Got Ink? #615
|8204 Florence Rd Smyrna, TN 37167
|Tattoo Studios Inspection | Routine
|March 15, 2024 | 100
|View
|Black Moon Beauty Co.
|630 Broadmor St; Ste 120 Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Tattoo Studios Inspection | Routine
|March 15, 2024 | 100
|View
|Courtyard by Marriott Bistro
|1306 Greshampark Drive Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|March 15, 2024 | 97
|View
|Smyrna High School Pool
|100 Bulldog Rd. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|March 15, 2024 | 98
|View
|Courtyard by Marriott Pool
|1306 Greshampark Drive Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|March 15, 2024 | 96
|View
|Penn Station
|1632 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129-2104
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|March 15, 2024 | 99
|View
|Courtyard by Marriott Bar
|1306 Greshampark Drive Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|March 15, 2024 | 98
|View
|Burger Republic Four, LLC
|1440 Medical Center PArkway Suite C Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|March 15, 2024 | 99
|View
|Bulldog Cafe
|100 Bulldog Rd. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|March 15, 2024 | 100
|View
|Burger Republic Four Bar
|1440 Medical Center Parkway Suite C Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|March 15, 2024 | 100
|View
|Zenful Art Tattoo
|218 N. Lowry St. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Tattoo Studios Inspection | Routine
|March 15, 2024 | 100
|View
|Quality Inn & Suites Pool
|110 ENTERPRISE BLVD. La Vergne, TN 37086
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|March 15, 2024 | 96
|View
|Penn Station
|3053 Medical Center Pkwy Suite C Murfreesboro, TN 37129-4186
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|March 15, 2024 | 97
|View
|Smyrna High School Food Service
|100 Bulldog Dr. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|March 15, 2024 | 100
|View
|Bulldog Station
|100 Bulldog Dr. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|March 15, 2024 | 100
|View
|Sleep Inn & Suites Pool
|2689 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|March 14, 2024 | 98
|View
|Asuka Hibachi &Buffet
|645 Presidents Place. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|March 14, 2024 | 80
|View
|Fairfield Inn & Suites Pool
|810 Expo Dr Smyrna, TN 37167
|Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
|March 14, 2024 | 100
|View
|Waffle House #1913
|315 Wolverine Trl. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|March 14, 2024 | 99
|View
|Waffle House #1913
|315 Wolverine Trl. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|March 14, 2024 | 99
|View
|Sleep Inn & Suites Pool
|2689 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|March 14, 2024 | 98
|View
|Fairfield Inn & Suites Pool
|810 Expo Dr Smyrna, TN 37167
|Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
|March 14, 2024 | 100
|View
|HAMPTON INN POOL SMYRNA NASHVILLE
|2573 Highwood Blvd Smyrna, TN 37167
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|March 13, 2024 | 96
|View
|1540 Place Apartment Pool
|1540 New Lascassas Pike Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
|March 13, 2024 | 97
|View
|Red Bicycle
|11 S. Public Square Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|March 13, 2024 | 97
|View
|Joanies
|13 S. Public Square Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|March 13, 2024 | 99
|View
|Smyrna West Alternative School Food Svc
|12619 Old Nashville Highway Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|March 13, 2024 | 100
|View
|Smyrna West Alternative School
|12619 Old Nashville Hwy. Smyrna, TN 37167
|School Buildings Inspection | Routine
|March 13, 2024 | 100
|View
|Holiday Inn Express & Suites Spa
|2565 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
|March 13, 2024 | 96
|View
|La Pasita Mobile Truck
|721 President Pl, Ste 300 Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|March 13, 2024 | 100
|View
|Honey's Bie Thai & Sushi
|1890 Almaville Rd Ste 100 Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|March 13, 2024 | 95
|View
|Mi Camino Real
|1890 Almaville Rd., STE 110 Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|March 13, 2024 | 96
|View
|Hop Springs Catering
|6790 John Bragg hwy Murfreesboro, TN 37127
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|March 13, 2024 | 100
|View
|Brasas Grill
|2830 Middle Tennessee Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|March 13, 2024 | 96
|View
|Captain D's
|239 Cason Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|March 12, 2024 | 97
|View
|R Kids R Small Wonders
|2820 S. Church St. Murfreesboro, TN 37127
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|March 12, 2024 | 100
|View
|615 District
|1950 S. Church St. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|March 12, 2024 | 94
|View
|Yoki Buffet 168 Inc
|1145 NW Broad St Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|March 12, 2024 | 94
|View
|R Kids R Small Wonders Preschool
|2820 South Church St. Murfreesboro, TN 37127
|Child Care Facilities Inspection | Routine
|March 12, 2024 | Approval
|View
|R Kids R Small Wonders Preschool
|2820 South Church St. Murfreesboro, TN 37127
|Child Care Facilities Inspection | Routine
|March 12, 2024 | Approval
|View
|Waffle House #1051
|2427 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|March 12, 2024 | 100
|View
|Captain D's
|239 Cason Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|March 12, 2024 | 97
|View
|615 District
|1950 S. Church St. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|March 12, 2024 | 94
|View
|Boro Bagel
|1520 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|March 12, 2024 | 99
|View
|R Kids R Small Wonders
|2820 S. Church St. Murfreesboro, TN 37127
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|March 12, 2024 | 100
|View
|Smart Touch Skin Solutions
|567 Cason Lane Suite C Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Tattoo Studios Inspection | Routine
|March 12, 2024 | 100
|View
|Northfield Elementary Food Service
|550 Northfield Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|March 12, 2024 | 100
|View
|Jaymes Christian Academy
|3150 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|March 12, 2024 | 98
|View
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.