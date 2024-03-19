Celebrate March Madness with 50% Off Domino’s Pizzas

March 18, 2024 – Domino’s Pizza Inc. (NYSE: DPZ), the largest pizza company in the world, is celebrating college basketball’s biggest month by offering customers 50% off all menu-priced pizzas ordered online today through March 24, 2024.
“Domino’s is making an assist to customers for a slam dunk of a deal,” said Christopher Thomas-Moore, Domino’s senior vice president – chief digital officer. “What’s better than enjoying delicious pizza while cheering on your favorite team? Enjoying delicious pizza when it’s half off!”
The 50% off deal is available on menu-priced pizzas ordered through Domino’s online ordering channels, which include Dominos.com and Domino’s mobile app.
Fun Facts – Domino’s and Basketball
- Domino’s sold more than 3 million pizzas during the men’s 2023 national semifinals and championship game nights combined – enough to give more than 45 pizzas to each person attending the final game in Arizona this year.
- During the 2023 men’s and women’s college basketball tournaments, Domino’s produced enough dough to match the weight of more than 22 million basketballs.
- It takes 69 Domino’s pizza boxes stacked from the floor of a basketball court to reach the hoop.
It takes more than 4,500 Domino’s pizza boxes to cover a 4,600-square-foot basketball court.
Source: Restaurant News
More Eat & Drink News