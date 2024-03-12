Health Inspections: Rutherford County March 12, 2024

By
Michael Carpenter
-
0
45

These are the health scores for March 5-12, 2024, in Rutherford County with their most recent inspection scores. Some locations may be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

Inspections List
Boys and Girls Club
820 Jones Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
March 11, 2024 | 100
View
The Fish House Bar
1626 Middle Tennessee Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
March 11, 2024 | 93
View
Boro Kabob
306 W Vine St Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
March 11, 2024 | 99
View
Walter Hill School Food Service
6309 Lebanon Rd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
March 11, 2024 | 100
View
Tequila Mexican Restaurant
1432 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
March 11, 2024 | 97
View
A & M 1
1107 Memorial Blvd, Suite A Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
March 11, 2024 | 98
View
Stonebrook Dayschool Food Service
140 W Thompson Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
March 11, 2024 | 100
View
The Fish House
1626 Middle Tennessee Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
March 11, 2024 | 77
View
Walter Hill Elementary School
6309 Lebanon Rd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
School Buildings Inspection | Routine
March 11, 2024 | 99
View
615 District
1950 S. Church St. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
March 11, 2024 | 100
View
Carrabba's Italian Grill #9308 Bar
544 N. Thompson Ln, STE E Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
March 8, 2024 | 100
View
Millers Grocery
7011 Church St Christiana, TN 37037
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
March 8, 2024 | 99
View
Creative Culinary Creation Mobile Unit
2507 Oakhill Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
March 8, 2024 | 97
View
Fairfield Inn & Suites Food Service
175 Chaffin Place. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
March 8, 2024 | 98
View
Skyzone Food Service
1220 NW Broad Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
March 8, 2024 | 100
View
Waffle House #2326
1622 Joe B Jackson Murfreesboro, TN 37127
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
March 8, 2024 | 100
View
John Buchanan School Food Service
6050 Manchester Pike Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
March 8, 2024 | 100
View
Lash Out Salon Tattoo Studio
423 W. Walnut Street Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Tattoo Studios Inspection | Routine
March 8, 2024 | 100
View
Adams Place Pool
1925 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
March 8, 2024 | 96
View
Opah Greek Grill
104 James Lucinski Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
March 8, 2024 | 100
View
Middle TN Christian School
100 Mtcs Rd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
March 8, 2024 | 100
View
Creative Kids Preschool 4 CC
7112 Wayside Rd Christiana, TN 37037
Child Care Facilities Inspection | Routine
March 8, 2024 | Approval
View
Fairfield Inn and Suites
175 Chaffin Pl Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Hotels Motels Inspection | Follow-Up
March 8, 2024 | 100
View
Carrabba's Italian Grill #9308
544 N. Thompson Ln, STE E Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
March 8, 2024 | 99
View
1540 Place Apartment Pool
1540 New Lascassas Pike Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
March 8, 2024 | 89
View
International House Of Pancakes #4413
1728 Old Fort Parkway Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
March 8, 2024 | 97
View
Hardee's #1501787
912 NW. Broad St. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
March 8, 2024 | 99
View
Lapetite Academy Food Service
342 W. Northfield Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
March 8, 2024 | 99
View
Skin Ph
447 N. Front St. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Tattoo Studios Inspection | Routine
March 8, 2024 | 100
View
Sonic # 6
2083 Lascassas Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
March 8, 2024 | 99
View
Creative Kids Preschool 4 Food Svc
7112 Wayside Rd Christiana, TN 37037
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
March 8, 2024 | 100
View
McDonalds
106 SE Broad St Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
March 7, 2024 | 100
View
Garrison Station Apartments - Outdoor Whirlpool
341 Fortress BLVD Murfreesboro, TN 37128
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
March 7, 2024 | 96
View
Taste of Thai
1841 S Church St Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
March 7, 2024 | 96
View
Comfort Suites Spa
226 Thompson Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
March 7, 2024 | 98
View
Taziki's Restaurant
1855 Medical Center Pkwy Suite H Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
March 7, 2024 | 97
View
Double Tree Hotel Pool
1850 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
March 7, 2024 | 98
View
Sweet T's Mobil
416 Crusade Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
March 7, 2024 | 98
View
Thurman Francis Elem. School
221 Todd Ln. Smyrna, TN 37167
School Buildings Inspection | Routine
March 7, 2024 | 100
View
Siegel Middle School
355 W. Thompson Ln. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
School Buildings Inspection | Routine
March 7, 2024 | 100
View
North Rutherford YMCA Recreation Pool
2001 Motlow College Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
March 7, 2024 | 100
View
Siegle Middle School Food Service
355 W. Thompson Ln. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
March 7, 2024 | 100
View
Garrison Station Apartment - Main Outdoor Pool
341 Fortress BLVD Murfreesboro, TN 37128
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
March 7, 2024 | 96
View
Sports Com Indoor Pool
2310 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
March 7, 2024 | 96
View
Dunkin Donuts/Baskin Robbins
1041 Sgt Asbury Hawn Way Smyrna, TN 37167
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
March 7, 2024 | 100
View
Thurman Francis School Food Service
221 Todd Lane. Smyrna, TN 37167
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
March 7, 2024 | 100
View
Boys & Girls Club Food Service
198 Culbertson St. Smyrna, TN 37167
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
March 7, 2024 | 100
View
The Honey Baked Ham Co and Cafe
2345 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
March 7, 2024 | 99
View
Brazillian Beauty Lux Tattoo Studio
429 Nissan Dr; Suite 102 Smyrna, TN 37167
Tattoo Studios Inspection | Routine
March 7, 2024 | 100
View
The Parc at Murfreesboro Pool
3237 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
March 7, 2024 | 100
View
North Rutherford YMCA Lap Pool
2001 Motlow College Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
March 7, 2024 | 100
View
North Rutherford YMCA Whirlpool
2001 Motlow College Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
March 7, 2024 | 100
View
Spaghetti Monster Food Truck
1215 Lila Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37128
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
March 6, 2024 | 100
View
Popeyes Restaurant 13784
555 Waldron Rd La Vergne, TN 37086
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
March 6, 2024 | 98
View
Double Tree Hotel
1850 Old Fort Parkway Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Hotels Motels Inspection | Follow-Up
March 6, 2024 | 94
View
Aunty K's Child Care
203 Dick Buchanan St La Vergne, TN 37086
Child Care Facilities Inspection | Routine
March 6, 2024 | Approval
View
JourneyPure Regard Kitchen
5080 Florence Rd Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
March 6, 2024 | 100
View
Holiday Inn Express & Suite Pool
2565 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
March 6, 2024 | 96
View
Double Tree Hotel Bar
1850 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
March 6, 2024 | 100
View
Burger Bar
1850 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
March 6, 2024 | 97
View
Hot Shotz Auxiliary Bar
1208 S. Lowry St. Smyrna , TN 37167
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
March 6, 2024 | 100
View
Holiday Inn Express & Suites Hotel
2565 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167
Hotels Motels Inspection | Follow-Up
March 6, 2024 | 100
View
Holiday Inn Express & Suites Spa
2565 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
March 6, 2024 | 92
View
Tried & True Tattoo
6670 New Nashville Hwy,, Ste 100 Smyrna, TN 37167
Tattoo Studios Inspection | Routine
March 6, 2024 | 100
View
Lavergne Lake Elementary
201 David's Way. La Vergne, TN 37086
School Buildings Inspection | Routine
March 6, 2024 | 100
View
Aunty K's Child Care Food
203 Dick Buchanan St. La Vergne, TN 37086
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
March 6, 2024 | 100
View
Hot Shotz Bar & Grill
1208 S. Lowry St. Smyrna, TN 37167
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
March 6, 2024 | 99
View
Wako Japanese Restaurant
740 NW Broad St Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
March 6, 2024 | 95
View
Clarion Inn and Suites Indoor Pool
2227 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
March 6, 2024 | 96
View
Clarion Inn and Suites Indoor Whirlpool
2227 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
March 6, 2024 | 100
View
Holiday Inn Express & Suites Food Service
2565 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
March 6, 2024 | 100
View
Cali Ink Tattoo Studio
810 NW Broad Suite 244 Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Tattoo Studios Inspection | Routine
March 6, 2024 | 100
View
Through The Grapevine
630 Broadmor Dr., STE 190 Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
March 6, 2024 | 98
View
Lavergne Lake Elem.Sch Food Service
201 David's Way. La Vergne, TN 37086
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
March 6, 2024 | 100
View
Comfort Inn Suites Pool
3001 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
March 6, 2024 | 96
View
MJs Pool Hall
1253 NW Broad Street Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
March 5, 2024 | 99
View
Cousins Main Lobster
1932 Almaville Rd Smyrna, TN 37167
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
March 5, 2024 | 99
View
Olive Garden Bar #1752
1710 Old Fort Pkwy. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
March 5, 2024 | 100
View
Wako Japanese Restaurant Bar
740 NW Broad St Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
March 5, 2024 | 100
View
Patterson Park Swimming Pool
521 Dr Martin Luther King Jr BLVD Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
March 5, 2024 | 98
View
Wendys #638
1845 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
March 5, 2024 | 99
View
Mi Camino Real
1890 Almaville Rd., STE 110 Smyrna, TN 37167
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
March 5, 2024 | 81
View
Annuit Coeptis Tattoo
1932 Almaville Rd STE-165 Smyrna, TN 37167
Tattoo Studios Inspection | Routine
March 5, 2024 | 100
View
Toot's South
2992 S. Church St. Murfreesboro, TN 37127
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
March 5, 2024 | 89
View
Wing Stop
2706 Old Fort Pkwy Suite A Murfreesboro, TN 37128
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
March 5, 2024 | 99
View
Gyro Tabouli II
2706 Old Fort Pkwy Suite B Murfreesboro, TN 37128
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
March 5, 2024 | 98
View
Beyond Aquatics Pool 2
236 Robert Rose Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
March 5, 2024 | 96
View
The Donut Palace
1623 NW. Broad St. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
March 5, 2024 | 100
View
Honey's Bie Thai & Sushi
1890 Almaville Rd Ste 100 Smyrna, TN 37167
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
March 5, 2024 | 76
View
Discovery Center At Murfree Spring
502 Se Broad St. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
March 5, 2024 | 100
View
Olive Garden #1752
1710 Old Fort Pkwy. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
March 5, 2024 | 98
View
Beyond Aquatics Pool 1
236 Robert Rose Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
March 5, 2024 | 98
View
Toot's South Bar
2992 S. Church St. Murfreesboro, TN 37127
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
March 5, 2024 | 95
View

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here