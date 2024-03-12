Health Inspections: Rutherford County March 12, 2024

These are the health scores for March 5-12, 2024, in Rutherford County with their most recent inspection scores. Some locations may be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!
|Inspections List
|Boys and Girls Club
|820 Jones Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|March 11, 2024 | 100
|View
|The Fish House Bar
|1626 Middle Tennessee Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|March 11, 2024 | 93
|View
|Boro Kabob
|306 W Vine St Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|March 11, 2024 | 99
|View
|Walter Hill School Food Service
|6309 Lebanon Rd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|March 11, 2024 | 100
|View
|Tequila Mexican Restaurant
|1432 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|March 11, 2024 | 97
|View
|A & M 1
|1107 Memorial Blvd, Suite A Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|March 11, 2024 | 98
|View
|Stonebrook Dayschool Food Service
|140 W Thompson Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|March 11, 2024 | 100
|View
|The Fish House
|1626 Middle Tennessee Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|March 11, 2024 | 77
|View
|Walter Hill Elementary School
|6309 Lebanon Rd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|School Buildings Inspection | Routine
|March 11, 2024 | 99
|View
|615 District
|1950 S. Church St. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|March 11, 2024 | 100
|View
|Carrabba's Italian Grill #9308 Bar
|544 N. Thompson Ln, STE E Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|March 8, 2024 | 100
|View
|Millers Grocery
|7011 Church St Christiana, TN 37037
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|March 8, 2024 | 99
|View
|Creative Culinary Creation Mobile Unit
|2507 Oakhill Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|March 8, 2024 | 97
|View
|Fairfield Inn & Suites Food Service
|175 Chaffin Place. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|March 8, 2024 | 98
|View
|Skyzone Food Service
|1220 NW Broad Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|March 8, 2024 | 100
|View
|Waffle House #2326
|1622 Joe B Jackson Murfreesboro, TN 37127
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|March 8, 2024 | 100
|View
|John Buchanan School Food Service
|6050 Manchester Pike Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|March 8, 2024 | 100
|View
|Lash Out Salon Tattoo Studio
|423 W. Walnut Street Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Tattoo Studios Inspection | Routine
|March 8, 2024 | 100
|View
|Adams Place Pool
|1925 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|March 8, 2024 | 96
|View
|Opah Greek Grill
|104 James Lucinski Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|March 8, 2024 | 100
|View
|Middle TN Christian School
|100 Mtcs Rd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|March 8, 2024 | 100
|View
|Creative Kids Preschool 4 CC
|7112 Wayside Rd Christiana, TN 37037
|Child Care Facilities Inspection | Routine
|March 8, 2024 | Approval
|View
|Fairfield Inn and Suites
|175 Chaffin Pl Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Hotels Motels Inspection | Follow-Up
|March 8, 2024 | 100
|View
|Carrabba's Italian Grill #9308
|544 N. Thompson Ln, STE E Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|March 8, 2024 | 99
|View
|1540 Place Apartment Pool
|1540 New Lascassas Pike Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|March 8, 2024 | 89
|View
|International House Of Pancakes #4413
|1728 Old Fort Parkway Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|March 8, 2024 | 97
|View
|Hardee's #1501787
|912 NW. Broad St. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|March 8, 2024 | 99
|View
|Lapetite Academy Food Service
|342 W. Northfield Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|March 8, 2024 | 99
|View
|Skin Ph
|447 N. Front St. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Tattoo Studios Inspection | Routine
|March 8, 2024 | 100
|View
|Sonic # 6
|2083 Lascassas Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|March 8, 2024 | 99
|View
|Creative Kids Preschool 4 Food Svc
|7112 Wayside Rd Christiana, TN 37037
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|March 8, 2024 | 100
|View
|McDonalds
|106 SE Broad St Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|March 7, 2024 | 100
|View
|Garrison Station Apartments - Outdoor Whirlpool
|341 Fortress BLVD Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|March 7, 2024 | 96
|View
|Taste of Thai
|1841 S Church St Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|March 7, 2024 | 96
|View
|Comfort Suites Spa
|226 Thompson Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|March 7, 2024 | 98
|View
|Taziki's Restaurant
|1855 Medical Center Pkwy Suite H Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|March 7, 2024 | 97
|View
|Double Tree Hotel Pool
|1850 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
|March 7, 2024 | 98
|View
|Sweet T's Mobil
|416 Crusade Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|March 7, 2024 | 98
|View
|Thurman Francis Elem. School
|221 Todd Ln. Smyrna, TN 37167
|School Buildings Inspection | Routine
|March 7, 2024 | 100
|View
|Siegel Middle School
|355 W. Thompson Ln. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|School Buildings Inspection | Routine
|March 7, 2024 | 100
|View
|North Rutherford YMCA Recreation Pool
|2001 Motlow College Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|March 7, 2024 | 100
|View
|Siegle Middle School Food Service
|355 W. Thompson Ln. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|March 7, 2024 | 100
|View
|Garrison Station Apartment - Main Outdoor Pool
|341 Fortress BLVD Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|March 7, 2024 | 96
|View
|Sports Com Indoor Pool
|2310 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|March 7, 2024 | 96
|View
|Dunkin Donuts/Baskin Robbins
|1041 Sgt Asbury Hawn Way Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|March 7, 2024 | 100
|View
|Thurman Francis School Food Service
|221 Todd Lane. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|March 7, 2024 | 100
|View
|Boys & Girls Club Food Service
|198 Culbertson St. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|March 7, 2024 | 100
|View
|The Honey Baked Ham Co and Cafe
|2345 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|March 7, 2024 | 99
|View
|Brazillian Beauty Lux Tattoo Studio
|429 Nissan Dr; Suite 102 Smyrna, TN 37167
|Tattoo Studios Inspection | Routine
|March 7, 2024 | 100
|View
|The Parc at Murfreesboro Pool
|3237 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|March 7, 2024 | 100
|View
|North Rutherford YMCA Lap Pool
|2001 Motlow College Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|March 7, 2024 | 100
|View
|North Rutherford YMCA Whirlpool
|2001 Motlow College Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|March 7, 2024 | 100
|View
|Spaghetti Monster Food Truck
|1215 Lila Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|March 6, 2024 | 100
|View
|Popeyes Restaurant 13784
|555 Waldron Rd La Vergne, TN 37086
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|March 6, 2024 | 98
|View
|Double Tree Hotel
|1850 Old Fort Parkway Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Hotels Motels Inspection | Follow-Up
|March 6, 2024 | 94
|View
|Aunty K's Child Care
|203 Dick Buchanan St La Vergne, TN 37086
|Child Care Facilities Inspection | Routine
|March 6, 2024 | Approval
|View
|JourneyPure Regard Kitchen
|5080 Florence Rd Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|March 6, 2024 | 100
|View
|Holiday Inn Express & Suite Pool
|2565 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|March 6, 2024 | 96
|View
|Double Tree Hotel Bar
|1850 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|March 6, 2024 | 100
|View
|Burger Bar
|1850 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|March 6, 2024 | 97
|View
|Hot Shotz Auxiliary Bar
|1208 S. Lowry St. Smyrna , TN 37167
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|March 6, 2024 | 100
|View
|Holiday Inn Express & Suites Hotel
|2565 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Hotels Motels Inspection | Follow-Up
|March 6, 2024 | 100
|View
|Holiday Inn Express & Suites Spa
|2565 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|March 6, 2024 | 92
|View
|Tried & True Tattoo
|6670 New Nashville Hwy,, Ste 100 Smyrna, TN 37167
|Tattoo Studios Inspection | Routine
|March 6, 2024 | 100
|View
|Lavergne Lake Elementary
|201 David's Way. La Vergne, TN 37086
|School Buildings Inspection | Routine
|March 6, 2024 | 100
|View
|Aunty K's Child Care Food
|203 Dick Buchanan St. La Vergne, TN 37086
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|March 6, 2024 | 100
|View
|Hot Shotz Bar & Grill
|1208 S. Lowry St. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|March 6, 2024 | 99
|View
|Wako Japanese Restaurant
|740 NW Broad St Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|March 6, 2024 | 95
|View
|Clarion Inn and Suites Indoor Pool
|2227 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
|March 6, 2024 | 96
|View
|Clarion Inn and Suites Indoor Whirlpool
|2227 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
|March 6, 2024 | 100
|View
|Holiday Inn Express & Suites Food Service
|2565 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|March 6, 2024 | 100
|View
|Cali Ink Tattoo Studio
|810 NW Broad Suite 244 Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Tattoo Studios Inspection | Routine
|March 6, 2024 | 100
|View
|Through The Grapevine
|630 Broadmor Dr., STE 190 Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|March 6, 2024 | 98
|View
|Lavergne Lake Elem.Sch Food Service
|201 David's Way. La Vergne, TN 37086
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|March 6, 2024 | 100
|View
|Comfort Inn Suites Pool
|3001 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|March 6, 2024 | 96
|View
|MJs Pool Hall
|1253 NW Broad Street Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|March 5, 2024 | 99
|View
|Cousins Main Lobster
|1932 Almaville Rd Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|March 5, 2024 | 99
|View
|Olive Garden Bar #1752
|1710 Old Fort Pkwy. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|March 5, 2024 | 100
|View
|Wako Japanese Restaurant Bar
|740 NW Broad St Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|March 5, 2024 | 100
|View
|Patterson Park Swimming Pool
|521 Dr Martin Luther King Jr BLVD Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|March 5, 2024 | 98
|View
|Wendys #638
|1845 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|March 5, 2024 | 99
|View
|Mi Camino Real
|1890 Almaville Rd., STE 110 Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|March 5, 2024 | 81
|View
|Annuit Coeptis Tattoo
|1932 Almaville Rd STE-165 Smyrna, TN 37167
|Tattoo Studios Inspection | Routine
|March 5, 2024 | 100
|View
|Toot's South
|2992 S. Church St. Murfreesboro, TN 37127
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|March 5, 2024 | 89
|View
|Wing Stop
|2706 Old Fort Pkwy Suite A Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|March 5, 2024 | 99
|View
|Gyro Tabouli II
|2706 Old Fort Pkwy Suite B Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|March 5, 2024 | 98
|View
|Beyond Aquatics Pool 2
|236 Robert Rose Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|March 5, 2024 | 96
|View
|The Donut Palace
|1623 NW. Broad St. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|March 5, 2024 | 100
|View
|Honey's Bie Thai & Sushi
|1890 Almaville Rd Ste 100 Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|March 5, 2024 | 76
|View
|Discovery Center At Murfree Spring
|502 Se Broad St. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|March 5, 2024 | 100
|View
|Olive Garden #1752
|1710 Old Fort Pkwy. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|March 5, 2024 | 98
|View
|Beyond Aquatics Pool 1
|236 Robert Rose Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|March 5, 2024 | 98
|View
|Toot's South Bar
|2992 S. Church St. Murfreesboro, TN 37127
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|March 5, 2024 | 95
|View
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.