1 Dead Land Scream Park

September 25 through October 30

7040 Murfreesboro Road

Lebanon, Tennessee

Phone: 615-519-3116

Website: https://www.deadlandwoods.com/

Hours: Friday and Saturday, 7:00 p.m. until Midnight

Tickets: $15 to $100

Much more than a haunted house, Dead Land Scream Park is a collection of three terrifying outdoor attractions that are guaranteed to get you running through the woods. They include CarnEVIL, The Portal, and The Crypt. A twisted carnival, woods filled with deadly serial killers, and a graveyard filled with vampires and other monsters, what better way to celebrate Halloween that a trip through these horrifying experiences.

Along with the attractions, they have a bon fire, a concession stand, a gift shop and a family-friendly atmosphere. They will be following all CDC guidelines to keep guests safe from COVID-19, so make sure to bring a mask.

Individual tickets or packages are available including a party bus option and VIP passes.