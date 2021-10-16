Now is the time when people get their thrill on, making a point of getting terrified beyond their imaginations. Sometimes they opt for fake horror to be found in haunted houses and woods. Sometimes they opt for the real thing. Here are six places to go to get your blood running cold.
1Dead Land Scream Park
September 25 through October 30
7040 Murfreesboro Road
Lebanon, Tennessee
Phone: 615-519-3116
Website: https://www.deadlandwoods.com/
Hours: Friday and Saturday, 7:00 p.m. until Midnight
Tickets: $15 to $100
Much more than a haunted house, Dead Land Scream Park is a collection of three terrifying outdoor attractions that are guaranteed to get you running through the woods. They include CarnEVIL, The Portal, and The Crypt. A twisted carnival, woods filled with deadly serial killers, and a graveyard filled with vampires and other monsters, what better way to celebrate Halloween that a trip through these horrifying experiences.
Along with the attractions, they have a bon fire, a concession stand, a gift shop and a family-friendly atmosphere. They will be following all CDC guidelines to keep guests safe from COVID-19, so make sure to bring a mask.
Individual tickets or packages are available including a party bus option and VIP passes.
2Cryptid Trails
October 1 through October 30
2000 Donra Way, Columbia, Tennessee
Phone: 931-922-2616
Website: https://www.cryptidtrails.com/
Hours: Friday and Saturday, 7:00 p.m. until Midnight
Sunday, 7:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m.
Tickets: Up to $100
Produced by Deadly Dopamine Entertainment and Monkey Bones, Cryptid Trails is a haunted experience at Mules Acres in Columbia, Tennessee. Beginning with Opening Scaremonies, this walk through live action experiences has been described by reviewers as one of the best in the area. Don’t miss the opening, which sets the stage for the entire evening.
Once shadows fill the woods, guests are invited to visit one or both of their attractions, Cursed and Harvest. Cursed tells the story of a town battling animated scarecrows, and Harvest also picks up on the fall theme. They are interactive terrors sure to delight those who like a good scare. There are also, always, Fireworks of Fright.
Ticket prices can be found on their website beginning October 1.
3Miller’s Thrillers
October 2 through October 30
1431 Carters Creek Pike, Columbia, Tennessee
Phone: 615-772-4600
Website: https://www.millersthrillers.net/
Hours: Friday and Saturday, 7:00 p.m. until 11:00 p.m.
October 16, 23 and 30 they open at 6:00 p.m.
Tickets: $15 to $70
Miller’s Thrillers is a long-time favorite place to be terrified in Middle Tennessee. They have an haunted woods, an entertainment zone, and then there are the zombies that need shooting. Yep, the have paint ball zombie shooting for the fearless. And don’t forget their stage extravaganza with stilt walkers, a zombie drum line, jugglers, music lasers and fireworks.
Every year their woods haunting is based on an old tale of terror. This year’s event is based on legends of a haunted mine.
The hayride is for kids eight and older. The zombie attack and the Hillbilly Hollar are for those 10 and older. Anyone under the age of 16 must be with an adult.
4Haunt Seekers at Short Mountain Distillery
Through the Month of October
8280 Short Mountain Road
Woodbury, Tennessee
Phone: 615-900-5329
Website: https://www.hauntseekersunitednation.net/
Hours: Friday and Saturday, 7:00 p.m. until Midnight
Tickets: $30, must have an advance registration
Anyone fascinated with the spiritual realm will find this tour a real thrill. Real paranormal investigators take guests on a hike in the woods on Certified Haunted Property. The History of Short Mountain Distillery is widely known in the paranormal community. They reiterate that this is REAL PARANORMAL PHENOMENON no actors, no jump scares. These are genuinely haunted woods, with legitimate ghost hunting accompanied by a Nationwide Paranormal Investigation Company!
This package, offered only on Groupon, will also include a “Whiskey Tour” at Short Mountain Distillery, which will educate guests on the moonshine history of the property, as well as receipt of a gourmet brownie dessert at the distillery restaurant prior to the paranormal experience. The Whiskey Tour starts at 5pm, and the paranormal adventure begins at 7pm the paranormal tour begins. $30 per person through Groupon only!!! Purchase tickets while they last! $60 value per person!
5Murfreesboro Ghost Tours
Every Friday Night in October
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/murfreesboroghosttours/
Tours begin at 9:00 p.m. at the courthouse stairs
Tickets: $12, purchase in advance at www.murfreesboroghosttours.com
Certified Paranormal Investigators who go by the name Stones River Paranormal, with over a decade of experience, act as the hosts on a 90-minute tour of downtown Murfreesboro. The tour, like the one at Short Mountain, also deals in REAL paranormal activity. Those who have gone on the tour usually feel a good chill. Murfreesboro Ghost Tours provide a unique and fun mixture of Tennessee folklore tales, interesting Murfreesboro history and howling good ghost stories.
Tours take place rain or shine. And make sure to wear a coat and comfortable shoes.
6Oaklands Mansion Halloween Hauntings
Through October
901 North Maney
Murfreesboro, Tennessee
Phone: 615-893-0022
Website: https://www.oaklandsmansion.org/
Oaklands Mansion has a number of Halloween inspired events that will take place throughout the month:
Tombstones at Twilight: As the sun sets and darkness falls, walk among the final resting places of thousands of Murfreesboro’s citizens, including Murfreesboro’s founders, Confederate soldiers, a former Tennessee Governor, business owners, artists, community activists, and those once enslaved by the Maney family. Hear their stories and learn about Murfreesboro’s unique past! This exclusive tour provides visitors with a rare opportunity to experience Evergreen Cemetery after dark!
Tours will depart from the cemetery office entrance on Greenland Drive at 7:00 p.m. Tours will last approximately one hour and are limited to 20 guests at $30.00 per person. All proceeds benefit Oaklands Mansion and the Evergreen Cemetery. October 15, 22 and 29.
Please bring a flashlight, have weather appropriate clothing and wear comfortable shoes.
Flashlight Night on Halloween: Due to popular demand, the mansion will be open for one more Flashlight Night this season. Bring flashlights and explore the mansion after dark on Halloween from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.
There will be Trick-or-Treating on the porch beginning at 4:00 p.m. until the candy runs out. Admission is $5.00 for all over the age of five. Reservations are not required.
Overflow parking will be at the Roberts Street Pavilion.
An Evening with Middle Tennessee Sinfonietta and Murfreesboro Little Theatre: On Saturday, October 30, there will be music and theater on the grounds of Oaklands mansion from 6:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. Guests are encouraged to wear costumes.
The Middle Tennessee Sinfonietta is a small, volunteer orchestra founded in my Jeffery Keever in January 2021.