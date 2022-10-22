Halloween Trick-or-Treating in Rutherford County

Looking for a safe place to take kids trick or treating? Here are five places in the county that will be offering trick or treating and chances for kids, and adults, to dress up in costume.

1. Trunk or Treat at Child Development Services of Murfreesboro

October 28

947 Park Avenue

Murfreesboro, Tennessee

CDS Event Information

Time: 5:00 p.m. until 6:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

Join the Child Development Services of Murfreesboro’s Third Annual TRUNK or TREAT! Sign up here to decorate a trunk! There will also be food trucks and vendors. Everyone is welcome.

CDS provides multiple services to families with children who have special needs. Services include child care, behavioral services, parent training, etc.

2. Halloween Festival at Cannonsburgh Village

October 29

312 South Front Street

Murfreesboro, Tennessee

https://www.facebook.com/CannonsburghVillage

Time: 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

Cost: FREE

Looking for a fun way to celebrate Halloween? Halloween Festival will have Trick or Treating, food trucks, vendors, music, and more! To top it all off, they will have SCARYOKE! So, bring your best — or worst — singing voice and have a spooky good time. Wearing costumes is encouraged, but not required. Leashed pets welcome!

3. Halloween in the Park, Town of Smyrna

October 29

Sharp Springs Park

1000 Espy Drive

Smyrna, Tennessee

615-459-9773

Event Information

Time: 3:00 p.m. until 8:30 p.m.

Cost: FREE

Smyrna Parks and Recreation once again presents Halloween in the Park with games, inflatables, train rides, pie eating contest, hayrides, Smyrna High School Softball Haunted Corn Maze and Tri-Star StoneCrest Haunted Hospital. There are charges between $1 and $5 for some of the activities.

Hayrides will be from 3:00 p.m. until 5:30 p.m., and then at 5:30 p.m. the hayride will become haunted until 8:000 p.m.

More than 80 booths will offer candy for kids.

The annual costume contest will take place throughout the day by age groups. Three and under begins at 3:15 p.m., and then they continue every 30 minutes. Fifteen an up begins at 5:45 p.m.

4. Trunk or Treat at Journey Pointe Church

October 30

1267 Middle Tennessee Boulevard

Murfreesboro, Tennessee

Event Information

Time: 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m.

Cost: FREE

Join Journey Pointe Church for their annual Trunk or Treat event. There will be games, candy and more! It’s sure to be a great time!

5. Trunk or Treat on the Square – Main Street Murfreesboro

October 31

City Square

Murfreesboro, Tennessee

Event Information

Time: 3:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m.

Cost: FREE

Bring your children in costume to walk around the public square and trick or treat with locally owned businesses.