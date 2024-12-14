Grimaldi’s Pizzeria Unveils a New Line of Italian Pasta Sauces

Dec. 4, 2024 – Get ready to savor the flavors of Italy in your own kitchen! Grimaldi’s Pizzeria – the legendary coal-fired brick oven pizzeria – has launched a new line of pasta sauces, inspired by 100 years of tradition and Italian heritage, that bring their signature Italian flavors straight to your pantry.

Perfect for those who love cooking with authentic ingredients, these 24oz jars are packed with high-quality, wholesome ingredients that let you experience the art of Italian cuisine with a health-conscious focus. Gluten-free, dairy-free, nut-free, kosher, non-GMO, and made with no soy or canola oils, Grimaldi’s sauces are designed to fit a wide range of dietary preferences.

Meet the Sauces:

Grimaldi’s Marinara Sauce – Simple, rich, and bursting with flavor, this sauce is crafted with tomatoes from the San Marzano region in Italy , extra virgin olive oil, fresh onions, garlic, sea salt, and a special blend of spices.

– Simple, rich, and bursting with flavor, this sauce is crafted with tomatoes from the San Marzano region in , extra virgin olive oil, fresh onions, garlic, sea salt, and a special blend of spices. Grimaldi’s Tomato Basil Sauce – A light and savory sauce with a perfect balance of flavors, featuring tomatoes from the San Marzano region in Italy , fresh basil, extra virgin olive oil, onions, garlic, and sea salt.

– A light and savory sauce with a perfect balance of flavors, featuring tomatoes from the San Marzano region in , fresh basil, extra virgin olive oil, onions, garlic, and sea salt. Grimaldi’s Arrabbiata Sauce – For those who like a little kick, this fiery blend brings bold flavor with tomatoes from the San Marzano region in Italy , fresh garlic, crushed red chili peppers, extra virgin olive oil, onions and sea salt – spicy yet perfectly balanced.

Grimaldi’s sauces aren’t just for pasta – they’re great in a variety of recipes! From classic Italian dishes to creative new recipes, you’ll have endless ways to enjoy these sauces. Find new recipes and order Grimaldi’s sauces online at shop.grimaldispizzeria.com, or visit a Grimaldi’s Pizzeria location near you and start cooking!

Source: PRN

