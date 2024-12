e|spaces Murfreesboro held its ribbon cutting on October 3, 2024, for its location at 1639 Medical Center Pkwy in Murfreesboro.

e|spaces Murfreesboro is set to provide local professionals, entrepreneurs and remote workers with a cutting-edge facility to enhance productivity and creativity all while escaping the long commute to Nashville.

e|spaces Murfreesboro

1639 Medical Center Pkwy

Murfreesboro, TN 37129

(615) 777-8567

