Gaylord Opryland Resort Named ‘Best in South’ by Parents Magazine Travel Awards

National family and parenting focused media outlet, Parents, announced the winners of their annual Parents Family Travel Awards on December 18, 2024. The 2024 winners included 37 destinations with Gaylord Opryland Resort being awarded as the winner of the “Best in the South” category.

The iconic Nashville resort was celebrated for being a “welcome reprieve for families”, offering a variety of experiences for everyone. Recognized for its upscale water attraction SoundWaves, the resort’s famous Delta Riverboat Ride, vast dining options, and its annual A Country Christmas décor and attractions the resort’s “everything under one roof” concept allows for an unforgettable family vacation.

The 2024 Parents Family Travel Awards winners were selected by a panel of Parents’ editors and travel writers. The selection process involved the review of 100 hotels. Firsthand visits, activities, dining options, unique rooms and varied operating hours were all considered in the decision-making process. A total of 37 winners were announced in various divisions including “Best in the North,” “Best in the Midwest,” “Best in the South,” “Best in the West,” “Best Nationwide,” and “Best Cruise Lines.” The winners were recently mentioned on Good Morning America’s social media outlets.

