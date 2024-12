We know some of you like the stress of shopping at the very last minute on Christmas Eve, and others may have overlooked that one gift you had on your list but failed to purchase.

Others may be planning a meal and need to know when the grocery stores are open. Here’s a list of stores open on Christmas Eve 2024.

Academy Sports – 7 am – 7 pm

Barnes & Noble- 9 am – 6 pm

Costco- 9 am – 5 pm

Dick’s Sporting Goods- 7 am – 6 pm

Hobby Lobby- 9 am – 5 :30 pm

JcPenney- 9 am – 6 pm

Kohl’s – 7 am – 6 pm

Michael’s – 7 am – 6 pm

Office Depot- 8 am – 5 pm

Petsmart – 9 am – 6 pm

Sam’s Club- 9 am – 6 pm

Staples – 10 am – 6 pm

Target – 7 am – 8 pm

Walmart – 7 am – 6 pm

Mall hours

CoolSprings Galleria – 9 am – 5 pm

Opry Mills – 9 am – 5 pm

The Mall at Green Hills – 9 am – 6 pm

Tanger Outlets Nashville – 8 am – 6 pm

Grocery Store hours

Aldi – 9 am – 4 pm

Publix – 8 am – 7 pm

Trader Joe’s – 8 am – 5 pm

Aldi – 8 am – 4 pm

Fresh Market – 7 am – 7 pm

Kroger – 8 am – 9 pm

Whole Foods – 7 am – 7 pm

