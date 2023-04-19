Full List of Food Vendors for 2023 Main Street Festival in Franklin, TN

By
Lee Rennick
-
0
1
Photo by Jim Wood

The Heritage Foundation of Williamson County, TN, reveals plans for its much-anticipated 39th Annual Main Street Festival, sponsored by First Horizon, to be held in Historic Downtown Franklin from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, April 22, and on Sunday, April 23.

Here is a list of food vendors for the festival.

  • 40 Below Company
  • Ace’s Kettle Corn
  • Bavarian Bierhaus
  • Birdie’s Frozen Drinks
  • Bubble Bar
  • Buffalo Sausage
  • Buffalo’s Street Corn
  • Califarmia
  • Colton’s Steak House & Grill
  • Delicias Colombianas RR
  • Ellies Doughnuts
  • Fabulous Food Services
  • Faith’s Old Fashioned Ice Cream
  • Flour & Forge
  • Hogwood BBQ
  • Joey’s Italian Ice
  • Leiper’s Fork Distillery
  • Logan’s Snack Shack
  • Mama Yang and Daughter
  • Rice Rice Baby
  • Smokey Dawggs Gourmet Hot Dogs
  • The Jiving Turkey
  • The Pepper Pott
  • The Wacky Lemon
  • Travelin Tom’s Coffee Truck
  • Uncle Bud’s Catfish, Chicken, and Such
  • Unique Funnel Cake House Mama “D” Papa “Doo”
  • Vee’s Chick N Cones
  • Whitney’s Cookies
  • Wild Bill’s Olde Fashioned Soda
  • Will’s Chills/Little Jimmy’s Italian Ices
  • Woolson Concessions

 

Previous articleRutherford County House Fire Injures One
Lee Rennick
Lee Rennick
Lee has an extensive background in marketing, advertising, public relations, and workforce and community development. An information omnivore, she has written articles about everything from ballet shoes to interior design, to some of the newest local scientific research, two plays, and copy for an Addy Award winning hot sauce label.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here