Dollar Tree and Family Dollar to Host Nationwide Hiring Day on Oct. 18

CHESAPEAKE, Va.- Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR) plans to hire thousands of associates during its Nationwide Hiring Day hosted at participating Dollar Tree and Family Dollar stores on Oct. 18. Positions include a variety of part-time and full-time roles, including sales associates, customer service representatives, stockers, assistant store managers and store managers.

“Our National Hiring Day is a focused time for prospective teammates to discover the many roles and career paths we offer at Dollar Tree and Family Dollar,” said Jenn Hulett, Chief People Officer, Dollar Tree, Inc. “We’re looking for motivated and talented people who want to gain relevant experience and build meaningful careers with one of the fastest-growing, customer-focused retailers in the country.”

Dollar Tree and Family Dollar offer competitive pay, flexible schedules and benefits like DailyPay (choose when to get paid between traditional paydays) and education assistance. ValuED educational assistance provides financial support and offers a wide range of development opportunities for upward mobility. In fact, in the last year the company promoted more than 63,000 associates from within Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. In addition, full-time associates are eligible for tuition discounts and reimbursement allowances for college degrees, GED programs and language courses.

To learn more and find a position near you, please visit https://careers.dollartree.com/nhd-dollartree or https://careers.dollartree.com/nhd-familydollar.