Did You Know That You Can Order Popcorn Harvested From Luke Bryan’s Tennessee Farm?

Luke Bryan is offering a limited edition of popcorn made from corn grown on his farm in Tennessee.
In a video, Bryan shared popcorn is his favorite snack. He stated, “Proud to announce my partnership with @fendt_north_america and a few local friends to bring you Fendt & Luke Bryan’s Boldly Grown Popcorn. Try our two amazing flavors handpicked by me. Learn more at boldlygrowngoods.com. Even better, Fendt is donating $25,000 to @nationalffa when supplies sell out.”
Available in Bold Butter and Chart Toppin’ Churro flavors, Boldly Grown Popcorn will be available for sale exclusively on BoldlyGrownGoods.com for $5.00 per bag (plus shipping) while supplies last. Fans can purchase popcorn beginning at 11 am Central time on Thursday, August 25.