Deputies Warn of Extortion Scam Involving Cryptocurrency

The Sumner County Sheriff’s Office is urgently warning citizens about an extortion scam that uses the anonymity of digital currencies to intimidate victims.

Scammers send menacing messages demanding ransom, often with baseless accusations or threats to expose personal data if payment isn’t made.

Key Advice:

* Disregard any requests for cryptocurrency payments.

* Do not share personal or financial information in response to unsolicited messages.

* Report any threatening communications asking for money to the Sumner County Sheriff’s Office or your local law enforcement agency.

