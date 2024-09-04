Missing: 23-year-old Blanca Orellana of Nashville

Missing Persons detectives are continuing to search for Blanca Guadalupe Berrios Orellana, 23, of Antioch, who was reported missing by her mother on August 21.

She was last seen at her apartment on Old Hickory Boulevard on August 18. She said she was going to Murfreesboro to visit a family member.

Berrios Orellana is described as 5’2” tall and 120 pounds with brown eyes with a small scar under her chin.

If you see her or know her whereabouts, please call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463 or the Department of Emergency Communications at 615-862-8600.

