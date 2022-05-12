Dalamar Homes, a female-owned custom home builder based in Middle Tennessee, is holding a ribbon-cutting on Tuesday, May 17 at 4 p.m. to celebrate the grand opening of its new Magnolia Grove home community, located at 3407 Darrell Dr. Murfreesboro, Tenn.

Founded by Dayla Martin in 2006, Dalamar Homes offers affordable solutions for customers across Middle Tennessee and Central Kentucky looking to invest in a custom home. Pioneers in the industry, Dalamar Homes’ innovative custom-home-building process allows customers to choose from various products and finishes to make their home uniquely theirs.

“At Dalamar Homes, our vision has always been to provide a convenient and affordable way for customers to build their dream homes, incorporating custom finishes suited to their unique style preferences,” said Dayla Martin, founder of Dalamar Homes. “We’re thrilled to offer that same flexibility and variety of features at our new Magnolia Grove community.”

Propelled by the conviction that everyone deserves a place to call home, Dalamar Homes partners with countless Middle Tennessee organizations to make that dream a reality. The Magnolia Grove ribbon-cutting aims to elevate those partnerships, as several of Dalamar Homes’ community partners will have booths set up to share about their missions. Some partners of note include Nashville Rescue Mission, Mercy Multiplied, The Journey Home and Stepping Stones Safe Haven.

“While we pride ourselves on providing affordable custom home solutions for customers, our strong community partnerships make our work even more meaningful and impactful,” said Matthew Martin, CEO of Dalamar Homes. “We’re honored to shed light on the great work these organizations are doing in the community, and we hope people will come out to learn how they can get involved.”

The homes at Dalamar Homes’ Magnolia Grove community start at $530,000 and come equipped with top-of-the-line standard finishes at no additional cost, including 10’ ceilings, granite countertops and more.

To learn more about the Magnolia Grove community and Dalamar Homes’ upcoming housing developments, visit www.dalamarhomes.com.

About Dalamar Homes:

