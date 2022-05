Apricot Lane Boutique held its ribbon cutting for its Murfreesboro location on Thursday, April 28, 2022, at 2615 Medical Center Parkway, Suite 2075 in Murfreesboro.

From that perfect date night dress to a comfy and casual outfit, Apricot Lane Boutique has everything you need to create the perfect look for any occasion.

Apricot Lane Boutique

2615 Medical Center Parkway, Suite 2075

Murfreesboro, TN 37129

(615) 427-1764

Facebook