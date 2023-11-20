Crumbl Cookies Weekly Menu Through November 25, 2023



Crumbl Cookies' latest limited-time cookies for the week of November 20-25, 2023. Each week, their menu rotates to give you 6 deliciously gourmet flavors to experience.

Milk Chocolate Chip – The classic—you can’t go wrong. Thick, soft, and packed with milk chocolate chips.

Pumpkin Pie – A buttery pie cookie with spiced pumpkin pie filling finished with a dollop of whipped cream and a dash of cinnamon.

Cranberry Crumb Cake – A cranberry sugar cookie topped with a smooth citrus glaze and a crumbly cranberry streusel.

Maple Cinnamon Roll – A vanilla sugar cookie topped with cinnamon roll filling and swirled with a rich maple frosting.

Caramel Praline – A brown sugar cookie covered with a smooth buttery caramel topping and sprinkled with crunchy pecans.

Red Velvet White Chip – A dark red velvet cookie loaded with gooey white chips.