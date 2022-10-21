Construction Progresses at Middle Tennessee Electric’s Main Campus on New Salem Highway

Construction of new facilities at Middle Tennessee Electric’s (MTE) Main Campus on New Salem Highway continues to progress. These facilities will accommodate the relocation of personnel and equipment from the cooperative’s Downtown Office on North Walnut Street, which will be vacated next year.

The expansion of the cooperative’s Corporate Office will provide a new space for its Member Services department, including a new drive-thru for members. The Corporate expansion will also offer multi-purpose meeting rooms to host employee training classes and large group meetings.

A new Operations Building at the rear of the main campus (along Commercial Court) will feature functional spaces for the operations crews and line trucks, warehouse, metering and engineering teams.

MTE’s Board of Directors received a tour of the construction sites Sept. 28.

“We’re very pleased with the progress being made by our construction partners; despite some weather delays early on, we’re confident the project will be completed by fall of 2023,” said PD Mynatt, MTE’s assistant general manager. “The two new facilities have been designed for the comfort and convenience of both MTE members and employees. We can’t wait for everyone to see them.”

In addition to MTE’s construction around the Main Campus, work remains underway by the Tennessee Department of Transportation to expand New Salem Highway. Parking at MTE’s Main Campus is still available for members in the front of the building. To avoid traffic congestion due to the construction, MTE’s St. Andrews and Downtown locations offer members alternative options for paying their bills.

About Middle Tennessee Electric (MTE)

Founded in 1936, MTE is the largest electric cooperative in the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) region and the second largest in the United States, serving more than 750,000 Tennesseans via 325,000+ accounts covering nearly 2,200 square miles in 11 Middle Tennessee counties, primarily Rutherford, Cannon, Williamson and Wilson. Municipalities served include Murfreesboro, Franklin, Brentwood, Smyrna, La Vergne, Lebanon and Mt. Juliet. MTE employs 520 people in seven local offices and its Murfreesboro corporate headquarters.

MTE’s subsidiary, United Communications, is a nationally recognized broadband company with a fiber network spanning more than 1,200 route miles providing high-speed internet and other services to portions of Williamson, Rutherford, Marshall, Bedford, Franklin, and Davidson counties.

For more information, please visit mte.com.