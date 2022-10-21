Friday, October 21, 2022
TennesseeWeather

Weekend Football Weather 10-21-23,2022

Clark Shelton
0
1

Perfect weekend for raking leaves, watching football, and tailgating.

Find Your Close To Home Live Sports Scores, Weather Radar, Live Traffic by clicking the counties below:



Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 53. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 80. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
Sunday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 54. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Cark Shelton lived in Franklin, Tn for over 20 years and has been with the company since its first year. Clark’s background in sales, web development and writing gives him the ability to wear many hats. Clark currently splits his time between Franklin and Cancun, Mexico.
