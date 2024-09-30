Coming to Prime Video October 2024

Check below for the exciting list of titles heading to the Prime Video streaming service in October2024.

Everything Coming to Prime Video in October 2024

Thursday, October 3

  • The Legend of Vox Machina (Season 3 premiere)
  • The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Season 2 finale)
  • Spice Up Our Love (Series premiere)
  • House of Spoils (Movie premiere)

Friday, October 4

  • Faceoff: Inside the NHL (Docuseries premiere)
  • The Tribe (Series premiere)

Tuesday, October 8

  • Killer Cakes (Special)

Thursday, October 10

  • Citadel: Diana (Series premiere)

Tuesday, October 15

  • Beyond Black Beauty (Series premiere)

Wednesday, October 16

  • Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity? (Series premiere)

Thursday, October 17

  • The Pradeeps of Pittsburgh (Series premiere)
  • Brothers (Movie premiere)
  • Love Stuck (Movie premiere)

Friday, October 18

  • The Devil’s Hour (Season 2 premiere)

Thursday, October 24

  • The Legend of Vox Machina (Season 3 finale)
  • Like a Dragon: Yakuza (Series premiere)
  • The Pasta Queen (Series premiere)
  • Canary Black (Movie premiere)

Friday, October 25

  • Judy Justice (Season 3 finale) [Freevee Original]

Wednesday, October 30

  • Buy It Now (Series premiere)

Thursday, October 31

  • Like a Dragon: Yakuza (Season 1 finale)

