October 2024 Murfreesboro Parks and Rec Programs and Activities

Murfreesboro Parks and Rec offers something for everyone. Check out the October list of events:
1Creative Skill Building: Jr. Master Class
Tuesday, October 1, 8, 15, 22, 29 2024
A beginning art class for homeschooled teens where participants focus on building new creative skills by highlighting different mediums and art forms each week. Each class will consist of an introductory level master class on art forms such as the fundamentals of drawing, calligraphy, and more where students will be taught the fundamentals of an art form and create a masterpiece to take home.
Ages 12-18
No experience necessary!
Space is limited.
*Weekly Schedule Below*
October 1- Calligraphy
October 8- Textured Paint (Impasto)
October 15- Water color painting
October 22- Paper Marbling
October 29- Book Binding
Time: 11:30 AM - 1:30 PM
Location: Patterson Park Community Center Arts & Crafts Room
Address: 521 Dr Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Contact: 615-893-7439
Email: [email protected]
Cost: $10 For ages 12-18
Link: Registration
2Express Yourself at McFadden Community Center
Thursday, October 3, 2024
This class will highlight incredible artists, well-known and emerging, and then participants will channel their inner artist and will create a unique piece of art in their likeness to take home. Art always has the potential of getting messy so please dress accordingly! For ages 7-12 yrs. old. Space is limited. Please be sure to register early! We will have this class every other Thursday starting October 3-November14.
Time: 4:30 PM - 5:30 PM
Location: McFadden Community Center
Address: 211 Bridge Avenue, Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Contact: 615-893-7439 ext. 6111
Email: [email protected]
Cost: $5
Link: REGISTER ONLINE HERE
3Family Campfire at the Wilderness Station Campground
Friday, October 4, 2024
Gather around a campfire for s’mores and fun! Meet at the Wilderness Station campground for a fire, snacks, a few campfire stories, cook s’mores and socialize.
Date: October 4, 2024
Time: 5:30 PM - 7:00 PM
Location: Wilderness Station
Address: 401 Volunteer Rd, Murfreesboro, TN 37128
Contact: 615-642-1103
Email: [email protected]
Cost: $3 ages 4-17 $5 ages 18 and older FREE for ages 3 & under
Link: REGISTER ONLINE HERE
4Cave Exploring
Saturday, October 5, 2024
Enjoy adventure to one of Tennessee’s many wild caves! There will be lots of crawling over rocks and mud. This adventure is not for your casual outdoorsman. Upper body strength and balance is necessary in all wild caves. Meet at the Wilderness Station.
Transportation and all equipment are provided.
Ages 10 and older.
Program difficulty Rating: (3)-challenging.
Date: October 5, 2024
Time: 8:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Location: Wilderness Station at Barfield Crescent Park
Address: 401 Volunteer Road, Murfreesboro, TN 37128
Contact: 615-642-1103
Email: [email protected]
Cost: $15 per person
Link: REGISTER ONLINE HERE
5Face your Fears at The Wilderness Station
Tuesday, October 8, 2024
Learn something new on Fall Break and conquer your fears! Learn about Tennessee’s native venomous and non-venomous snakes and spiders in a safe and engaging environment. Gain a deeper understanding of these creatures and turn your fear into fascination!
*Registration Required*
Date: October 8, 2024
Time: 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Location: Wilderness Station at Barfield Crescent Park
Address: 401 Volunteer Road, Murfreesboro, TN 37128
Contact: 615-217-3017
Email: [email protected]
Link: REGISTER ONLINE HERE
6Night Sound Hike at the Wilderness Station Campground
Wednesday, October 9, 2024
Meet at the Wilderness Station for a fun walk through the dark woods in search of local nighttime critters! Expect a moderate 3-mile hike through the backcountry trails of the wilderness station. Headlamps will be provided, but you are welcome to bring your own!
Date: October 9, 2024
Time: 6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Location: Wilderness Station Campground
Address: 401 Volunteer Road, Murfreesboro, TN 37128
Contact: 615-217-3017
Email: [email protected]
Cost: FREE FOR ALL AGES
Link: REGISTER ONLINE HERE
7Little Picassos at Patterson Park Community Center
Thursday, October 10, 2024
Even the littlest of hands can create extraordinary masterpieces, and Little Picassos is all about discovery and creative experimentation! Each week, participants will immerse themselves in the process of making art with the use of a variety of techniques and mediums such as paint, oil pastels, chalk, printing, sculpture, mixed media, and more. The activities will be hands-on providing a wonderful opportunity for sensory exposure and exercising fine motor skills. All children must be accompanied by an adult and please be aware that there will be the potential for messes so dress accordingly! Space is limited to 12 Little Picassos so please be sure to register early! For ages 3-6.
Date: October 10, 2024
Time: 9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Location: Patterson Park Community Center
Address: 521 Dr Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Contact: 615-893-7439 ex 6111
Email: [email protected]
Cost: $5 per class
Link: REGISTER ONLINE HERE
8Archery for Beginners
Thursday, October 10, 2024
How’s your aim? Want to find out? Come out to the Wilderness Station where an archery instructor will lead a class on the basics of a bow and arrow. One mile hike on a paved trail is required to the archery field. Please let parks and rec know if you need assistance upon registering.
For AGES 8+
Date: October 10, 2024
Time: 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Location: Wilderness Station at Barfield Crescent Park
Address: 401 Volunteer Road, Murfreesboro, TN 37128
Contact: 615-217-3017
Email: [email protected]
Cost: $10
Link: CLICK HERE TO REGISTER
9McFadden Fall Festival
Thursday, October 10, 2024
Head to McFadden Community Center for Fall Fest and Haunted Hallways. Everyone is invited for food, fun, fellowship and fright. Some highlights of the night are the games, t-shirt and cake walk. food, and the Haunted Hallways.
Date: October 10, 2024
Time: 5:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Location: McFadden Community Center
Address: 211 Bridge Avenue, Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Contact: 615-893-1802
Email: [email protected]
Cost: Free
10Roosting by the Campfire
Friday, October 11, 2024
Enjoy a night of fun in the forest! Hike to the campground while listening for native wildlife along the way. Then, enjoy a presentation and animal encounter with one of the resident owls. This will be a night of learning about our nocturnal forest friends, fun and games!
*Registration Required*
Date: October 11, 2024
Time: 5:30 PM - 7:30 PM
Location: Wilderness Station at Barfield Crescent Park
Address: 401 Volunteer Road, Murfreesboro, TN 37128
Contact: 615-217-3017
Email: [email protected]
Link: REGISTER ONLINE HERE
1120th Annual Heritage Celebration Festival
Saturday, October 12, 2024
Bring your family and friends for the 19th Annual Heritage Celebration! There will be an open house day of fun conversations & activities for all ages. Free admission to the museum. Vendors, food trucks, performances and kids’ activities.
Date: October 12, 2024
Time: 10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Location: Bradley Academy Museum & Cultural Arts Center
Address: 415 S, Academy St, Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Email: [email protected]
Cost: Free
12Hike with Naturalist Jane at Murfree Springs Wetlands
Saturday, October 12, 2024
Discover and learn more about the important wetland ecosystem from Tennessee Naturalist Jane! A hike through the boardwalk will begin near the playground entrance. You’ll have the opportunity to see plenty of birds and a variety of aquatic life while learning from a Naturalist!
Date: October 12, 2024
Time: 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Location: Murfree Springs Wetlands
Address: 460 SE Broad St, Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Contact: 615-217-3017
Email: [email protected]
Link: REGISTER ONLINE HERE
13Home School Science Series Ages 5-8
Tuesday, October 15, 2024
Check out the Home School Science Series which offers exciting hands-on learning activities and hikes, exploring a wide range of fascinating topics. It’s the perfect opportunity for students to engage with science in a fun, interactive environment while making new friends along the way.
This month’s theme is Night Hike – Nocturnal Creatures
AGES 5-8
Date: October 15, 2024
Time: 5:30 PM - 7:00 PM
Location: Wilderness Station at Barfield Crescent Park
Address: 401 Volunteer Road, Murfreesboro, TN 37128
Contact: 615-217-3017
Email: [email protected]
Cost: $5
14Home School Science Series Ages 9-12
Tuesday, October 15, 2024
The Home School Science Series offers exciting hands-on learning activities and hikes, exploring a wide range of fascinating topics. It’s the perfect opportunity for students to engage with science in a fun, interactive environment while making new friends along the way. This month’s theme is Night Hike – Nocturnal Creatures. AGES 9-12
Date: October 15, 2024
Time: 5:30 PM - 7:00 PM
Location: Wilderness Station at Barfield Crescent Park
Address: 401 Volunteer Road, Murfreesboro, TN 37128
Contact: 615-217-3017
Email: [email protected]
Cost: $5
15Little Picassos at Patterson Park Community Center
Thursday, October 17, 2024
Even the littlest of hands can create extraordinary masterpieces, and Little Picassos is all about discovery and creative experimentation! Each wee, participants will immerse ourselves in the process of making art with the use of a variety of techniques and mediums such as paint, oil pastels, chalk, printing, sculpture, mixed media, and more. Our activities will be hands-on providing a wonderful opportunity for sensory exposure and exercising fine motor skills. All children must be accompanied by an adult and please be aware that there will be the potential for messes so dress accordingly! Space is limited to 12 Little Picassos so please be sure to register early! For ages 3-6.
Date: October 17, 2024
Time: 9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Location: Patterson Park Community Center
Address: 521 Dr Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Contact: 615-893-7439 ex 6111
Email: [email protected]
Cost: $5 per class
Link: REGISTER ONLINE HERE
16Express Yourself at McFadden Community Center
Thursday, October 17, 2024
This event will highlight incredible artists, well-known and emerging, and then participants will channel their inner artist and create a unique piece of art in their likeness to take home. Art always has the potential of getting messy so please dress accordingly! For ages 7-12 yrs. old. Space is limited. Please be sure to register early! We will have this class every other Thursday starting October 3-November14.
Date: October 17, 2024
Time: 4:30 PM - 5:30 PM
Location: McFadden Community Center
Address: 211 Bridge Avenue, Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Contact: 615-893-7439 ext. 6111
Email: [email protected]
Cost: $5
Link: REGISTER ONLINE HERE
17Home School Science Series Ages 5-8
Thursday, October 17, 2024
Check out the Home School Science Series which offers exciting hands-on learning activities and hikes, exploring a wide range of fascinating topics. It’s the perfect opportunity for students to engage with science in a fun, interactive environment while making new friends along the way. This month’s theme is Night Hike – Nocturnal Creatures. AGES 5-8
Date: October 17, 2024
Time: 5:30 PM - 7:00 PM
Location: Wilderness Station at Barfield Crescent Park
Address: 401 Volunteer Road, Murfreesboro, TN 37128
Contact: 615-217-3017
Email: [email protected]
Cost: $5
18Home School Science Series Ages 9-12
Thursday, October 17, 2024
Enjoy the Home School Science Series which offers exciting hands-on learning activities and hikes, exploring a wide range of fascinating topics. It’s the perfect opportunity for students to engage with science in a fun, interactive environment while making new friends along the way. This month’s theme is Night Hike – Nocturnal Creatures. Ages 9-12
Date: October 17, 2024
Time: 5:30 PM - 7:00 PM
Location: Wilderness Station at Barfield Crescent Park
Address: 401 Volunteer Road, Murfreesboro, TN 37128
Contact: 615-217-3017
Email: [email protected]
Cost: $5
19Hunter’s Full Moon Night Hike
Friday, October 18, 2024
Meet on the porch of the Wilderness Station for a hike in the full moonlight! Participants will explore forest nightlife, listen for coyotes and other nocturnal animals, while looking for views of the full moon and other constellations from a telescope! Registration required.
Date: October 18, 2024
Time: 6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Location: Wilderness Station at Barfield Crescent Park
Address: 401 Volunteer Road, Murfreesboro, TN 37128
Contact: 615-217-3017
Email: [email protected]
Link: REGISTER ONLINE HERE
20Frightensburgh
Friday, October 18 & 19, 2024
This is a scary haunted trail that weaves its way through terrifying scenes of horror in the old Cannonsburgh Village. Warning: For mature audiences only.
Date: October 18 & 19, 2024
Time: 6:30 PM - 10:00 PM
Location: Cannonsburgh Village
Address: 312 S. Front Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Contact: 615-848-2550
Email: [email protected]
Cost: Tickets are $10.
21Paint-a-Pumpkin at The Wilderness Station
Tuesday, October 22, 2024
Create a one-of-a-kind pumpkin decoration! Painting materials, a small pumpkin, and optional nature-themed stencils will be provided.
Registration Required
Date: October 22, 2024
Time: 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Location: Wilderness Station at Barfield Crescent Park
Address: 401 Volunteer Road, Murfreesboro, TN 37128
Contact: 615-217-3017
Email: [email protected]
Cost: $3
Link: REGISTER ONLINE HERE
22Archery for Beginners
Wednesday, October 23, 2024
How’s your aim? Want to find out? Come out to the Wilderness Station where an archery instructor will lead a class on the basics of a bow and arrow. One mile hike on a paved trail is required to the archery field. Please let us know if you need assistance upon registering.
For AGES 8+
Date: October 23, 2024
Time: 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Location: Wilderness Station at Barfield Crescent Park
Address: 401 Volunteer Road, Murfreesboro, TN 37128
Contact: 615-217-3017
Email: [email protected]
Cost: $10
Link: CLICK HERE TO REGISTER
23Little Picassos at Patterson Park Community Center
Thursday, October 24, 2024
Even the littlest of hands can create extraordinary masterpieces, and Little Picassos is all about discovery and creative experimentation! Each week, participants will immerse themselves in the process of making art with the use of a variety of techniques and mediums such as paint, oil pastels, chalk, printing, sculpture, mixed media, and more. Activities will be hands-on providing a wonderful opportunity for sensory exposure and exercising fine motor skills. All children must be accompanied by an adult and please be aware that there will be the potential for messes so dress accordingly! Space is limited to 12 Little Picassos so please be sure to register early! For ages 3-6.
Date: October 24, 2024
Time: 9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Location: Patterson Park Community Center
Address: 521 Dr Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Contact: 615-893-7439 ex 6111
Email: [email protected]
Cost: $5 per class
Link: REGISTER ONLINE HERE
24Spooktacular Toddler Halloween Party
Friday, October 25, 2024
Bring your toddler(s) (2-5 years old) for a spooktacular time. There will be a parade, spooky pokey dance, candy, carnival style games, superhero obstacle course, and prize drawings. Story time starts at 10am. Admission is a can of food.
Date: October 25, 2024
Time: 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Location: Patterson Park Community Center Gym & Library
Address: 521 Dr Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Contact: 615-893-7439
Cost: Free with canned food donation.
25Barfield Bash Carnival
Friday, October 25 & 26, 2024
Come out for the Barfield Bash to play some ghostly games and win some frighteningly fun prizes and enjoy spooky music!
Date: October 25, 2024
Time: 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Location: Barfield Crescent Park
Address: 697 Veterans Parkway, Murfreesboro, TN 37128
Contact: 615-890-5333
Email: [email protected]
26Family Campfire at the Wilderness Station Campground
Friday, October 25, 2024
Let’s gather around a campfire for s’mores and fun! Meet at the Wilderness Station campground for a fire, snacks, a few campfire stories, cook s’mores and socialize.
Date: October 25, 2024
Time: 5:30 PM - 7:00 PM
Location: Wilderness Station
Address: 401 Volunteer Rd, Murfreesboro, TN 37128
Contact: 615-642-1103
Email: [email protected]
Cost: $3 ages 4-17 $5 ages 18 and older FREE for ages 3 & under
Link: REGISTER ONLINE HERE
27Old Scream Road: Murfreesboro’s Scariest Hayride Ever
Friday, October 25 & 26, 2024
The scariest hayride into the depths of Barfield Park! Who or what is lurking in the woods? Do you dare find out?
Date: October 25 & 26, 2024
Time: 7:30 PM - 9:00 PM
Time Details: Starts at dark. Tickets sold until 9 PM.
Location: Barfield Crescent Park
Address: 697 Veterans Parkway, Murfreesboro, TN 37128
Contact: 615-890-5333
Email: [email protected]
Cost: $5 No age limit. May be scary for small children.
28Harvest Days at Cannonsburgh Village
Saturday, October 26, 2024
It’s time for Harvest Days at Cannonsburgh Village! Enjoy handmade crafts, live music and living history demonstrations. The Murfreesboro Art League will have art on display and for sale. Don’t miss the blacksmithing demonstrations with the Rutherford County Blacksmith Association and a Cruise-in by the Stones River Car Club. There will be food trucks, storytelling, hands-on demonstrations and much more! For all ages. Free admission! Contact Cannonsburgh Office at 615-890-0355 or [email protected] for more information.
Date: October 26, 2024
Time 10:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Location: Cannonsburgh Village
Address: 312 S. Front Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Contact: 615-890-0355
Cost: Free and open to the public.
291-Mile Pumpkin Fun Run
Saturday, October 26, 2024
Participants will run the 1-mile loop at Gateway Island, course will be marked.
The only requirement is you must run with a pumpkin! Any size welcome!
Your entry fee is 1 or more non-perishable food item to donate to Greenhouse Ministries.
Race starts at 4 pm! Don’t forget to register for door prizes.
Date: October 26, 2024
Time: 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Location: Gateway Island and Reception Center
Address: 1875 W. College Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Contact: 615-893-7439
Email: [email protected]
30Night Sound Hike at the Wilderness Station Campground
Tuesday, October 29, 2024
Meet at the Wilderness Station for a fun walk through the dark woods in search of local nighttime critters! Expect a moderate 3-mile hike through the backcountry trails of the wilderness station. Headlamps provided, but you are welcome to bring your own!
Date: October 29, 2024
Time: 6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Location: Wilderness Station Campground
Address: 401 Volunteer Road, Murfreesboro, TN 37128
Contact: 615-217-3017
Email: [email protected]
Cost: FREE FOR ALL AGES
Link: REGISTER ONLINE HERE
31Wild Rumpus @ The Wilderness Station
Wednesday, October 30, 2024
Calling all Wild Things! Dress up (non-scary costumes please) for a night of frolicking under the open sky! There will be a live animal program, storybook hiking trail, hot drinks, classic fall-themed games, and more! Registration required. $5 per person/ $10 per family.
Date: October 30, 2024
Time: 5:00 PM - 6:30 PM
Location: Wilderness Station at Barfield Crescent Park
Address: 401 Volunteer Road, Murfreesboro, TN 37128
Contact: 615-217-3017
Email: [email protected]
Cost: $5
Link: REGISTER ONLINE HERE
32Fall Foliage Hike & Craft
Thursday, October 31, 2024
Feel the cool crisp air of fall and see the changing colors of the leaves on the trees. Meet on the porch of the Wilderness Station to hike down towards the river overlook to see the colors of fall. When you return, you will make a craft with leaves that you found along the way for you to take home. Registration required (in person or online). 1 craft per registration entry.
Date: October 31, 2024
Time: 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Location: Wilderness Station at Barfield Crescent Park
Address: 401 Volunteer Road, Murfreesboro, TN 37128
Contact: 615-217-3017
Email: [email protected]
Cost: $3
Link: REGISTER ONLINE HERE
33Community Fall Festival at PPCC
Thursday, October 31, 2024
What are you doing for Halloween? Head to Patterson Park for FREE games, food, prizes and crafts for the whole family. For all ages.
Date: October 31, 2024
Time: 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Location: Patterson Park Community Center
Address: 521 Dr Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Contact: 615-893-7439
Cost: Free!
