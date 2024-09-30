October 2024 Murfreesboro Parks and Rec Programs and Activities

4 Cave Exploring

Saturday, October 5, 2024

Enjoy adventure to one of Tennessee’s many wild caves! There will be lots of crawling over rocks and mud. This adventure is not for your casual outdoorsman. Upper body strength and balance is necessary in all wild caves. Meet at the Wilderness Station.

Transportation and all equipment are provided.

Ages 10 and older.

Program difficulty Rating: (3)-challenging.

Date: October 5, 2024

Time: 8:00 AM - 2:00 PM

Location: Wilderness Station at Barfield Crescent Park

Address: 401 Volunteer Road, Murfreesboro, TN 37128

Contact: 615-642-1103

Email: [email protected]

Cost: $15 per person

Link: REGISTER ONLINE HERE