Here is what’s coming to Hulu in August 2023
August 1
- FX’s Breeders: Fourth and Final Season Premiere
- Naruto Shippuden: Complete Season 8 (Dubbed)
- A Dangerous Method | 2011
- The A-Team | 2010
- Australia | 2008
- Cantinflas | 2014
- The Craft | 1996
- Crash Pad | 2017
- The Croods | 2013
- Crush | 2002
- D.E.B.S. | 2005
- Damsels In Distress | 2012
- Dance With Me | 1998
- Darling Companion | 2012
- Enemy of the State | 1998
- Eragon | 2006
- Five Feet Apart | 2019
- The Hills Have Eyes | 2006
- Hotel Transylvania | 2012
- In Time | 2011
- Jurassic Park | 1993
- The Lost World: Jurassic Park | 1997
- Jurassic Park III | 2001
- Labyrinth | 1986
- Leap Year | 2010
- The Lincoln Lawyer | 2012
- Love & Other Drugs | 2010
- Midnight In Paris | 2011
- Mortal Kombat | 2021
- Moscow On The Hudson | 1984
- Notting Hill | 1999
- One For The Money | 2012
- The One I Love | 2014
- Ong-Bak | 2003
- Ong Bak 2 | 2008
- Ong Bak 3 | 2010
- Only Lovers Left Alive | 2014
- Pandorum | 2009
- Phone Booth | 2003
- Practical Magic | 1998
- The Punisher | 2004
- Punisher: War Zone | 2008
- The Pursuit of Happyness | 2006
- Red | 2010
- Red 2 | 2013
- Shark Tale | 2004
- Simply Irresistible | 1999
- Stay | 2005
- Stealing Harvard | 2002
- Steve Jobs: The Man In The Machine | 2015
- Take This Waltz | 2011
- Turistas | 2006
- Tyler Perry’s Madea Goes to Jail | 2009
- Unfaithful | 2002
- Waking Ned Devine | 1998
- We’re The Millers | 2013
- What’s Your Number? | 2011
- Zoom | 2006
August 2
- FX’s Reservation Dogs: Third and Final Season Premiere
- Farm Dreams: Series Premiere
August 3
- Demons and Saviors: Complete Docuseries
- Lollapalooza: Livestream
August 4
- Lollapalooza: Livestream
- Accidental Love | 2015
- Game Night | 2018
- Labor Pains | 2009
- Skinamarink | 2022
- Supercell | 2023
- Sweetwater | 2023
- Winter Passing | 2005
August 5
- Lollapalooza: Livestream
- Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War: Season 1, Part 2 Premiere (Dubbed)
August 6
- Lollapalooza: Livestream
August 7
- Beyblade QUADSTRIKE: Season 7B
- Wicked Tuna: Complete Seasons 10-11
August 8
- Only Murders in the Building: Season 3 Premiere
August 9
- Bait | 2023
- Enys Men | 2022
August 10
- Just Super | 2022
- Polaroid | 2019
August 11
- Beautiful Disaster | 2023
- Sam & Kate | 2022
August 13
- Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead: Season 1 Premiere (Dubbed)
August 14
- Solar Opposites: Complete Season 4
- America’s National Parks: Complete Season 1
- Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet: Complete Seasons 1-10
- The Intruder | 2019
August 15
- Beach Hunters: Complete Season 4
- Blood Runs Cold: Complete Season 1
- Bride Killa: Complete Season 1
- Cake Boss: Complete Seasons 6 & 10
- Cake Wars: Complete Season 1
- Container Homes: Complete Season 1
- Dessert Games: Complete Season 1
- Flea Market Flip: Complete Season 10
- Insane Pools: Off The Deep End: Complete Season 1
- Man vs. Wild: Complete Seasons 5-6
- Murder in Paradise: Complete Season 2
- My Strange Addiction: Complete Seasons 1-2
- NASA’s Unexplained Files: Complete Season 1
- Say Yes to the Dress: Atlanta: Complete Seasons 5-6
- Toddlers & Tiaras: Complete Season 7
- Undercover Billionaire: Complete Season 1
- Unexpected: Complete Season 4
- Unusual Suspects: Complete Season 7
- The Brass Teapot | 2012
- Enron: The Smartest Guys In The Room | 2005
- One Last Thing | 2005
August 16
- Miguel Wants to Fight | 2023
- Thoroughbreds | 2018
August 17
- Cold Case Files: DNA Speaks: Complete Season 1
- Four Samosas | 2022
August 18
- The Friendship Game | 2022
- War of the Worlds: The Attack | 2023
August 19
- To Catch A Killer | 2023
August 20
- Amsterdam | 2022
August 21
- My Hero Academia: Season 6, Part 1 (Dubbed)
- Primal Survivor: Complete Seasons 1-5
- Primal Survivor: Escape from the Amazon: Complete Season 1
- Primal Survivor: Mighty Mekong: Complete Season 1
- Primal Survivor: Over the Andes: Complete Season 1
- Yu-Gi-Oh! Sevens: Season 2C
August 22
- The Intern | 2015
August 23
- Trap Jazz | 2023
August 24
- How to Blow Up a Pipeline | 2022
- My Fairy Troublemaker | 2022
- Transfusion | 2023
August 26
- Jersey Shore: Family Vacation: Complete Season 1
August 27
- Malignant | 2021
August 28
- The Conversations Project: Complete Season 1
- Lost Treasures of Egypt: Complete Seasons 1-4
- Secrets of the Zoo: Complete Seasons 1-5
August 29
- FX’s A Murder at the End of the World: Complete Limited Series
- Snowpiercer | 2014
August 31
- Spellbound: Season 1A
- FX’s Archer: 14th and Final Season Premiere
- Belle | 2014
- The Fault In Our Stars | 2014
- Finnick | 2022