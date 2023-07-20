Coming to Hulu in August 2023

By
Michael Carpenter
-
0
1

From current episodes and original series to kids’ shows and hit movies, Hulu has something for everyone.

Here is what’s coming to Hulu in August 2023

August 1

  • FX’s Breeders: Fourth and Final Season Premiere
  • Naruto Shippuden: Complete Season 8 (Dubbed)
  • A Dangerous Method | 2011
  • The A-Team | 2010
  • Australia | 2008
  • Cantinflas | 2014
  • The Craft | 1996
  • Crash Pad | 2017
  • The Croods | 2013
  • Crush | 2002
  • D.E.B.S. | 2005
  • Damsels In Distress | 2012
  • Dance With Me | 1998
  • Darling Companion | 2012
  • Enemy of the State | 1998
  • Eragon | 2006
  • Five Feet Apart | 2019
  • The Hills Have Eyes | 2006
  • Hotel Transylvania | 2012
  • In Time | 2011
  • Jurassic Park | 1993
  • The Lost World: Jurassic Park | 1997
  • Jurassic Park III | 2001
  • Labyrinth | 1986
  • Leap Year | 2010
  • The Lincoln Lawyer | 2012
  • Love & Other Drugs | 2010
  • Midnight In Paris | 2011
  • Mortal Kombat | 2021
  • Moscow On The Hudson | 1984
  • Notting Hill | 1999
  • One For The Money | 2012
  • The One I Love | 2014
  • Ong-Bak | 2003
  • Ong Bak 2 | 2008
  • Ong Bak 3 | 2010
  • Only Lovers Left Alive | 2014
  • Pandorum | 2009
  • Phone Booth | 2003
  • Practical Magic | 1998
  • The Punisher | 2004
  • Punisher: War Zone | 2008
  • The Pursuit of Happyness | 2006
  • Red | 2010
  • Red 2 | 2013
  • Shark Tale | 2004
  • Simply Irresistible | 1999
  • Stay | 2005
  • Stealing Harvard | 2002
  • Steve Jobs: The Man In The Machine | 2015
  • Take This Waltz | 2011
  • Turistas | 2006
  • Tyler Perry’s Madea Goes to Jail | 2009
  • Unfaithful | 2002
  • Waking Ned Devine | 1998
  • We’re The Millers | 2013
  • What’s Your Number? | 2011
  • Zoom | 2006

August 2

  • FX’s Reservation Dogs: Third and Final Season Premiere
  • Farm Dreams: Series Premiere

August 3

  • Demons and Saviors: Complete Docuseries
  • Lollapalooza: Livestream

August 4

  • Lollapalooza: Livestream
  • Accidental Love | 2015
  • Game Night | 2018
  • Labor Pains | 2009
  • Skinamarink | 2022
  • Supercell | 2023
  • Sweetwater | 2023
  • Winter Passing | 2005

August 5

  • Lollapalooza: Livestream
  • Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War: Season 1, Part 2 Premiere (Dubbed)

August 6

  • Lollapalooza: Livestream

August 7

  • Beyblade QUADSTRIKE: Season 7B
  • Wicked Tuna: Complete Seasons 10-11

August 8

  • Only Murders in the Building: Season 3 Premiere

August 9

  • Bait | 2023
  • Enys Men | 2022

August 10

  • Just Super | 2022
  • Polaroid | 2019

August 11

  • Beautiful Disaster | 2023
  • Sam & Kate | 2022

August 13

  • Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead: Season 1 Premiere (Dubbed)

August 14

  • Solar Opposites: Complete Season 4
  • America’s National Parks: Complete Season 1
  • Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet: Complete Seasons 1-10
  • The Intruder | 2019

August 15

  • Beach Hunters: Complete Season 4
  • Blood Runs Cold: Complete Season 1
  • Bride Killa: Complete Season 1
  • Cake Boss: Complete Seasons 6 & 10
  • Cake Wars: Complete Season 1
  • Container Homes: Complete Season 1
  • Dessert Games: Complete Season 1
  • Flea Market Flip: Complete Season 10
  • Insane Pools: Off The Deep End: Complete Season 1
  • Man vs. Wild: Complete Seasons 5-6
  • Murder in Paradise: Complete Season 2
  • My Strange Addiction: Complete Seasons 1-2
  • NASA’s Unexplained Files: Complete Season 1
  • Say Yes to the Dress: Atlanta: Complete Seasons 5-6
  • Toddlers & Tiaras: Complete Season 7
  • Undercover Billionaire: Complete Season 1
  • Unexpected: Complete Season 4
  • Unusual Suspects: Complete Season 7
  • The Brass Teapot | 2012
  • Enron: The Smartest Guys In The Room | 2005
  • One Last Thing | 2005

August 16

  • Miguel Wants to Fight | 2023
  • Thoroughbreds | 2018

August 17

  • Cold Case Files: DNA Speaks: Complete Season 1
  • Four Samosas | 2022

August 18

  • The Friendship Game | 2022
  • War of the Worlds: The Attack | 2023

August 19

  • To Catch A Killer | 2023

August 20

  • Amsterdam | 2022

August 21

  • My Hero Academia: Season 6, Part 1 (Dubbed)
  • Primal Survivor: Complete Seasons 1-5
  • Primal Survivor: Escape from the Amazon: Complete Season 1
  • Primal Survivor: Mighty Mekong: Complete Season 1
  • Primal Survivor: Over the Andes: Complete Season 1
  • Yu-Gi-Oh! Sevens: Season 2C

August 22

  • The Intern | 2015

August 23

  • Trap Jazz | 2023

August 24

  • How to Blow Up a Pipeline | 2022
  • My Fairy Troublemaker | 2022
  • Transfusion | 2023

August 26

  • Jersey Shore: Family Vacation: Complete Season 1

August 27

  • Malignant | 2021

August 28

  • The Conversations Project: Complete Season 1
  • Lost Treasures of Egypt: Complete Seasons 1-4
  • Secrets of the Zoo: Complete Seasons 1-5

August 29

  • FX’s A Murder at the End of the World: Complete Limited Series
  • Snowpiercer | 2014

August 31

  • Spellbound: Season 1A
  • FX’s Archer: 14th and Final Season Premiere
  • Belle | 2014
  • The Fault In Our Stars | 2014
  • Finnick | 2022

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here