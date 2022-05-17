The City of Murfreesboro Transportation Department will test out the “Flashing Yellow” turn signal at two intersections along Lytle Street locations in downtown Murfreesboro. The testing of the flashing yellow arrows will be tested in June at the intersections of Maple & Lytle Street next to the Rutherford County Judicial Center and Walnut and Lytle Street near the County Clerk’s Office.

Motorists will see a “Flashing Yellow” arrow indicating, instead of a green ball, that they can turn left after yielding to oncoming traffic and pedestrians.

Watch a 60-second YouTube video, produced by CityTV, for details https://youtu.be/ICG70eIZ7Ns.

The goal is to familiarize the motoring public of the flashing yellow turn signal with the downtown pilot project before implementing an upcoming new traffic signal project.

The Transportation Department has scheduled implementation of the downtown testing to begin sometime in June 2022.

If you have questions regarding the new signals, contact the City Transportation Department at 615-893-6441.