City of Lebanon Hiring for Senior Human Resources Business Partner

The City of Lebanon is looking for experienced and professional candidates for a Senior Human Resources Business Partner position.

This position reports to the HR Director and provides advanced level HR support to assigned business units and departments.

BA/BS Degree and PHR Certification is required.

Excellent salary and benefits.

This position works out of the beautiful and historic Mitchell House.

Job Description

The City of Lebanon seeks a team oriented, collaborative and experienced Senior Human Resources Business Partner (HRBP). The City of Lebanon has a population of 40,000 and is part of the Nashville Metropolitan Statistical Area. Lebanon is a full-service city including police, fire, public works, utilities services, engineering, planning and zoning, economic development, airport, finance, human resources, legal, family fitness center, senior citizens center and events. The City has 600+ employees, of which 500+ are regular full-time employees, plus an additional 80 – 100 part time and seasonal employees, which varies throughout the year.

Reporting directly to the Human Resources Director, the Senior HRBP is a supervisory position and plays a critical role by providing high quality HR services to assigned municipal government operational and business teams while supervising the day-to-day HR activities of HR Generalist, HR Specialist or other HR admin and support staff. The Senior HRBP is responsible for providing advanced Human Resources services that include but are not limited to, performance management, talent acquisition, employee orientations, on-boarding, compliance, leave administration, investigations, disciplinary action hearings and employee relations matters.

Applications closes On July 9, 2023 at 11:00 PM CST

Learn more about the job and apply online here.