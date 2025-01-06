City of La Vergne to Hold Ceremony Honoring MLK

Join the City of La Vergne in honoring the late Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. on January 20, 2025 at 10:00 a.m. The ceremony will be held in the La Vergne Middle School auditorium, 382 Stones River Road.

This year’s guest speakers are Pastor Joe E. Randle, Jr. from Mt. View M.B. Church and Rutherford County Commissioner Hope Oliver.

Michael Tait, Adam Agee and Jeff Frankenstein from Christian music artist Newsboys will perform the song “Color” from their latest record.

