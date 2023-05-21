Murfreesboro City Construction Projects for May 21 – 27, 2023.

Oakland Court Development (Lokey Ave and Academy St)

Expected Minor Lane Closures: Monday through Friday: Site construction work continues. Minimal traffic interruptions. Appropriate traffic controls will be in place.

Brinkley Rd Improvement Project (between Blaze Dr and Timber Creek Dr)

Expected Lane Closures: Monday through Friday: Incidental construction work continues. Appropriate traffic controls will be in place

Sewer Installation Work (Minerva Dr between Dr Martin Luther King Jr Blvd and Diana St)

Expected Road Closures: Monday through Friday: Contractor for a private development will be installing sewer lines and manholes on Minerva Dr between Dr Martin Luther King Jr Blvd and Diana St. Traffic to and from Minerva Dr will be detoured onto Apollo Dr and S Baird Ln. Appropriate traffic controls and detour signs will be in place.

Annual City Street Paving

Expected Lane Closures: Monday through Friday, 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM: City contractor will be performing construction work at the following streets:

1. Bell St between Highland Ave and Crestland Ave (pavement markings)

2. Medical Center Pkwy and GreshamPark Dr (intersection geometric improvements)

3. Adjacent to 2300 block of Haven Dr (storm drain installation)

Expect lane shifts and traffic interruptions. Appropriate traffic controls will be in place.

TDOT Resurfacing Projects

(Source: TDOT)

DAVIDSON / RUTHERFORD COUNTY I-24

The construction of an Intelligent Transportation System and upgrades from Nashville to Murfreesboro (Phase 2)

• 5/18, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures to troubleshoot overhead Digital Message Signs. (MM 53 – 80)

RUTHERFORD COUNTY I-24

The resurfacing on I-24 from E of Epps Mill Road through Bedford County to the Coffee County Line.

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures EB and WB for milling and paving activities. (MM 90-97)

RUTHERFORD COUNTY I-840

The resurfacing of I-840 from West Fork Stones River Bridge to near SR-266

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures on I-840 for milling and paving operations. One lane will remain open at all times.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 99

The grading, drainage, construction of retaining walls, signals and paving on SR-99 (New Salem Hwy) from near I-24 to SR-96 (Old Fort Pkwy)

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be periodic flagging operations for construction activities.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 266

The grading, drainage, construction of two concrete bulb tee beam bridges, signals, and paving on SR-266 (Jefferson Pike) from SR-102 (LM 5.0) to E. of I-840 (LM 9).

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be periodic flagging operations for construction activities.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY I-24

Mill and Fill as Needed

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Various lane and shoulder closures as needed (MM62 – 89)

RUTHERFORD COUNTY I-24

Milling and paving

• 5/18 – 5/24, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a partial closure of the EB off ramp to Almerville Road (Exit 70) for milling and paving operations.