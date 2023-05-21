Activewear Brand Vuori Opens First Tennessee Location

The activewear brand Vuori has opened a store in Nashville.

Opening on May 19th at 2701 12th Ave S, the 3,190-square foot store brings a collection of men’s and women’s activewear to the community, creating a truly unique Vuori home base in the region.

The stores are known to host events such as local art shows, yoga classes, and the like, as Vuori invests in more than a product but a way of life.

In 2015, founder Joe Kudla launched Vuori as a men’s brand, before expanding to include a women’s line in response to overwhelming demand from female consumers. The brand has since established itself as a favorite in the activewear market.

Hours of operation for the Nashville store are Monday-Saturday, 10am-7pm, and Sunday, 11am-6pm.