CHARLIE DANIELS RESCHEDULES 2020 VOLUNTEER JAM

Due to coronavirus concerns, Country Music Hall of Famer Charlie Daniels announced the rescheduling of his 2020 Volunteer Jam. The concert, originally set for September 15 at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena, will now take place Monday, February 22, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. C/T.

“Volunteer Jam is alive and well and is moving from September 2020 to February 22, 2021,” says Daniels. “The Jam turns 46 years old this year and this could be the best one yet.”

Three additional talents will join the Jam next February. 38 Special, The Allman Betts Band and blues artist Cedric Burnside have been added to the previously announced lineup.

The star-studded event, headlined by The Charlie Daniels Band (CDB), will include performances by The Marshall Tucker Band, Chris Janson, Charley Pride, Larry, Steve & Rudy: The Gatlin Brothers, Big & Rich, Gretchen Wilson, Cowboy Troy, Delbert McClinton, Keb’ Mo’, The Outlaws, Jenny Tolman, the Atlanta Rhythm Section, Travis Denning, Mickey Gilley, Johnny Lee, Scooter Brown Band, The SteelDrivers, Pure Prairie League and comedian Dusty Slay.

“My career with Charlie Daniels has spanned almost 50 years, and I have been blessed to have been a part of every Volunteer Jam since its inception in 1974,” notes Daniels’ manager David Corlew. “This concert will offer musical diversity at its finest. The Jam took on a fresh new life when Mike Smardak and Vaughn Millette at Outback Presents came onboard. We are grateful for our friends at Outback!”

“We are proud to be part of the Volunteer Jam tradition and are looking forward to the concert event of the season,” adds Outback Presents company president Mike Smardak.

To give thanks during a time of uncertainty, the CDB and event organizers are donating 500 concert tickets to volunteers who have participated in recent emergency relief efforts across Middle Tennessee. Tickets are available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

The 2021 Volunteer Jam is produced by Outback Presents in association with David Corlew and Associates and Conway Entertainment Group.

Tickets are on sale now via Ticketmaster.com and the Bridgestone Arena box office. Previously purchased tickets will transfer to the new concert date. Emergency relief volunteers may contact [email protected] for ticket requests.

The Charlie Daniels Band performed the first Volunteer Jam on October 4, 1974, at the War Memorial Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee, marking the beginning of a tradition. Over the Jam’s four-decade history, Daniels and his band have played alongside superstar guests including Ted Nugent, The Allman Brothers Band, The Marshall Tucker Band, Billy Joel, Garth Brooks, Billy Ray Cyrus, Stevie Ray Vaughan, Tammy Wynette, Roy Acuff, Carl Perkins, ALABAMA, Don Henley, Barefoot Jerry and more. Many of these concerts were broadcast live on the radio. The Volunteer Jam on national television included a live broadcast on the Jerry Lewis Telethon and a Dick Clark-produced network special. The Volunteer Jam is also the title of a series of albums released by Daniels of performances from the late 1970s and early 1980s at Volunteer Jam shows.