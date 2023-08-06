Carrie Underwood to Return to Sunday Night Football for 2023

Carrie Underwood will star in the show open for NBC’s Sunday Night Football for the 11th consecutive season beginning September 10 on NBC and Peacock.

The new show open – headlined by an updated rendition of “Waiting All Day for Sunday Night” – features a concert performance interspersed with augmented reality highlights displayed across a halo scoreboard. Carrie, who performed the open from The Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas, home of her ongoing residency, REFLECTION, also adds a surprise new element this season.

“Once again, the incredible Sunday Night Football team came up with a fresh, exciting visual concept that really gave us a chance to play,” said Carrie in a statement. “I loved shooting the show open again this year at our home away from home, The Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas, and can’t wait for another season of football!”

“We’re thrilled to work with Carrie to capture a new vision for this season’s show open. It sets the tone for the broadcast and pays tribute to the teams, star players and fans in a fun and dynamic way,” said Tripp Dixon, creative director of the SNF show open for each of the past 11 years.

The show open for Sunday Night Football, primetime television’s No. 1 program for an unprecedented 12 consecutive years, will debut on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023 on NBC and Peacock leading into Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys visiting Daniel Jones and the NFC East rival New York Giants. The matchup marks the series-high fifth time that the Cowboys and Giants have met in the opening NBC Sunday Night Football game.