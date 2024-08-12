Carly Pearce Announces Headlining Hummingbird World Tour

GRAMMY, CMA and ACM Award-winning singer songwriter Carly Pearce announces her headlining hummingbird world tour in support of her critically acclaimed fourth studio album hummingbird (Big Machine Records) kicking off October 3, 2024 in Windsor, ON.

Presented by Conundrum Wines, the 40+ date tour will continue through North American cities like Cleveland, Las Vegas, Calgary, Milwaukee, Dallas and Phoenix, as well as a run of EU/UK shows including Stockholm, Copenhagen, Amsterdam, London, Manchester and Dublin before concluding on May 16, 2025 in Nashville, TN at the Ryman Auditorium. Karley Scott Collins, Matt Lang, Wade Bowen and Carter Faith will join Pearce as support on select dates.

Find tickets here.

The news follows Pearce’s latest single from hummingbird, “truck on fire,” officially impacting country radio last week and earning an impressive 70 first-week station adds.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email